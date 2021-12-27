It is in this second case that we want to focus at the moment, a software project that does not stop growing and gaining followers. One of the main reasons for all this is that LibreOffice is an increasingly complete suite that is closer to the power offered by Microsoft’s proposal. Of course, all this without having to pay a single euro, which for most is a huge advantage. We just have to download these programs from their official website and start working.

In addition, one of its main objectives is that we do not have any problem in everything related to the Office compatibility. What is achieved in this way is that we can work without any problem both when importing and exporting native documents of the Microsoft suite. It must be taken into account that this has been, and is, the one that could be considered as the leader in the sector. But at the same time LibreOffice offers us a series of integrated functions and features that will surely be very useful.

Among all that this suite proposes, we are going to make a special mention in these lines of templates. These are integrated elements that will allow us save a good deal of time and effort.