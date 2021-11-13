The Parliament of Portugal approved a reform of the legislation on labor that prohibits employers from contacting their workers outside of working hours.

Companies may contact employees only in cases of “force majeure”, if this measure is not respected, it will be considered a serious misdemeanor and financial fines will be imposed.

The Last of Us 2 nods to labor exploitation that was in its creation

Parents with children up to eight years of age may continue their job from home without any inconvenience.

Prior to reformOnly workers with children up to three years old could continue in the home office, which is why it represents a benefit for a large part of the population.

A reform for personal and work development

Photo: Unsplash

The reform are looking for personal development after hours labor and protects workers from being mistreated or discriminated against for asserting these rights

The companies will provide the necessary tools to develop the job, including financial support for electricity and internet expenses.

Are there laws that protect us from cybercrime in space?

If you are wondering so far, in Mexico for when? Let us remember that since April 29 the Federal Labor Law includes the «right to digital disconnection from work»Where respect for rest times, vacations and personal privacy outside the working day is established labor.

The right not to answer emails, calls, messages or other forms of communication during non-working hours is also provided in the reform Mexicana, however this has to be specified in collective bargaining with workers.

The reform to the law labor in Portugal it will come into force in December of this year.