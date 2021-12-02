The possibilities of Ikea furniture are not limited to the function for which they were initially designed. That they are sold disassembled sharpens the ingenuity of many to give them other uses. That is what happens with the practical and well-known Frosta stool. The acquaintance three-legged stool is the protagonist of a DIY that transforms this practical piece of furniture into an auxiliary shelf and a practical coat rack. Two elements that can solve a small input. Very small. Of those in which it seems that nothing fits.

On this occasion it is Ikea itself they teach us how we can transform it into a side table, ideal to place in the entrance, as a bedside table, in the living room next to the sofa …

DIY to transform the stool into an auxiliary furniture and a coat rack

If you already have the stool at home, to start the DIY you will touch disassemble it. The Frosta stool was sold, (I say it in the past tense because despite being a very sold piece right now it is not in stock), in a natural birch wood finish. In the absence of a Frosta stool you can get the same DIY with the Kyrre stool, which also has the advantage that it is available in many colors (white, black, blue, green or natural).





KYRRE stool, birch 11 euros.





You will also need two knobs. In this case, the BAGGANÄS model in black has been used. It has a size of 13 mm and a price of 4 euros / 2 units





In the case of this DIY, all the parts of the stool have been painted in black.

One of the legs it has been bolted to the seat in the conventional way.

The leg will serve as table support and wall connection (screwed to the wall)

One or both leftover legs can be used as wall hangers by screwing them to the wall and adding the knobs in the holes that they already have (for their connection to the seat) so that they are even more useful when holding things.

DIY to make a fun lamp





The roscón lamp can be fun and a way to transform the very recognizable HOLMÖ floor lamp. So if you want to give it a second life or, simply, get a completely different model to give your living room a facelift, at Ikea they give us a good idea to customize this lamp step by step and create something fun and alternative. Attention, it is an idea very suitable for millennial houses.





The well-known Hömlo lamp from Ikea.





For this you will need two models of Holmö lamp.

The lamps are disassembled to keep only the lampshades.

The ends are joined so that they are shaped like a donut.

The sides are glued and can be taped with tape or paper strips.

After put an LED bulb and a wire in it (It has to be LED so it doesn’t get hot).

(It has to be LED so it doesn’t get hot). On the ground it will create a Wow! that will give a different air to the living room.





Kraft paper has been used to protect the work surface. A roll of 25 meters with a price of 15.90 euros

Unipapel 25113 – Kraft packaging paper roll, 25 m

To get a good finish on furniture paint, chalk finish chalk paint is a safe bet.

In this case, Macy-Chalk paint for interior finished with a chalk-powdered effect of 375 milliliters in black for 7.43 euros

Macy-Chalk Interior Paint. Chalk-Powdered Effect Finish. Redecorate your furniture. 375 milliliters. Color Black

And a tape to join the black lamps of at least 5 cm thick (as in this case) for 11.95 euros

10 meter adhesive tape. Black aluminum adhesive tape. High resistance acrylic special for high temperatures.

