Fast charging is one of the best innovations in mobile phones, although it doesn’t always work the way it should, and in fact it can stop working for a variety of reasons.

When using the fast charge of our device, the experience should be the following: connect the cable and let the smartphone fill its battery as quickly as possible. What happens is that it is not always the case and, in those moments, you have to check why it is not charging quickly.

The errors can be many, but we are going to take into account the most common ones. Of course, if your error does not appear on the list, it is possible that the phone has a greater problem and you have to resort to the warranty of the terminal, although if this time has passed, your thing would be to go to a specialized repair shop.

Dirty charging port

Let’s see, mobile phones are usually in pockets and these accumulate dirt. This dirt ends up being embedded inside the different holes of the mobile device. It is possible that this dirt is plugging and preventing the cable from making contact in the areas necessary for charging to begin.

Damaged charging port

Forcing this charging port by pulling or unplugging the cable in the wrong way can cause it to deteriorate. And, in fact, it is something that happens on a regular basis. In these cases it is best to stop forcing this port and try to use other ways of loading such as wireless or take the mobile to repair.

Using an unsupported charging cable

Many manufacturers need the combination of cable and charger for fast charging to take place. OnePlus is one of these manufacturers and, many times, when the mobile is connected to charge if it is not with the original charger, fast charging will not occur. So you have to be careful so that this type of load goes ahead.

Load optimization is activated

Some mobile companies have started to integrate charging technologies whose main function is to disable fast charging in order to save battery stress. Samsung is one of these companies, so if you see that your device does not charge and is in perfect condition, you may have this option activated.

Be using the phone while charging

There are situations in which the device cannot be allowed to rest while charging, but it may be that because it is demanding a certain performance, the device cannot charge at the speed it should. This is because it is downloading a lot faster than it charges.