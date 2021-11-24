In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Apple has taken the lead with the launch of its AirTags, although when they arrived there was already a fairly similar option for sale that also serves Android users.

If you have a forgetful mind and regularly lose things in your own home, surely you have thought that Apple AirTags would be quite useful, although what if you have an Android mobile? Well, there is good news, and that is that the main alternative on the market is much cheaper right now.

We are talking about the Tile Mate locators from 2022, which Amazon sells in black and also in white for only 17.50 euros each, a real bargain when you consider that the AirTag cost 27.99 euros.



This object finder has a search radius of 60 meters. It sounds its alarm when it is nearby and allows you to see on an online map where it is when you do not hear the sound.

That said, there are clear differences between the two products, starting with the design, since the material from which the Apple locators are made is metal, unlike the Tiles, something that partly explains the difference in price.

The advantage is obvious, and it is that AirTags cannot be paired with Android devices, so you just have to assess alternatives, among which the Tile Mate (2022) are clearly the best of all for autonomy and scope.

They have a range of 60 meters and sound alert, as well as a virtual map to locate them. You can also add the key information to locate you to your Tile, in case you lose the keys or any other object -even the dog- and you want the person who finds it to have it easy to contact you.

Discover the best offers and discounts that you will find on Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and many more during Black Friday 2021. Read: Steve Wozniak Sues YouTube Over Twitter Hacking Scam

That said, if you want to locate your pets there are other better options, with mobile data so that you can find them regardless of the distance at which they are.

In this case, the Tile Mate 2022 are on sale and are so cheap that they do not even reach 29 euros, which as you may know is the figure from which Amazon assumes the shipping costs for users who do not have an account. Prime.

You have two options to save the shipping costs: either you ask for two devices to save that figure or you simply take the opportunity to sign up for the Amazon Prime free trial month.