Enter the exploit on PS4 It is as easy as using a simple exFAT-formatted pendrive with slight modifications, since the vulnerability lies in a flaw in the PS4 file system. The code that the pendrive introduces allows arbitrary code to be executed in the kernel, being able to make modifications to the system at the kernel level, such as jailbreak. However, the pendrive must be inserted at a specific time for it to work.

Now finally the developers SpecterDev, Chendochap and Znullptr they have launched pOOBs4 , the jailbreak for firmware 9.00 . These developers discovered a kernel vulnerability of version 9.00, and from there they only needed a vulnerability in the Webkit as the entry point to enter it. This vulnerability was discovered by Sleirsgoevy, and with it they have managed to create the jailbreak for this version, as had been rumored since the beginning of the month.

On September 15, PS4 received its second update 2021 with the firmware 9.00 . Later, not two weeks ago, the console was updated to version 9.03, where there were rumors that in that update several vulnerabilities of the console had been patched that allowed it to be hacked.

9.00 is up. Again, grats to ChendoChap, fast work and great exploit (and @sleirsgoevy for webkit)https://t.co/9OyNNNxIN2 – Specter (@SpecterDev) December 13, 2021

Thus, PS4 users who can already run homebrew on their console. In the repository of ChendoChap GitHub You will find all the information about pOOBs4. From there, it is possible install a CFW for run homebrew on the console. If you have already updated to firmware 9.03, you will not be able to do anything to exploit this vulnerability. The only thing you can do is wait for future vulnerabilities, or go to a store to buy a PS4, which will probably still come with firmware 9.00.

Also affects PS5

The funny thing about this kernel vulnerability is that it also affects PS5. We do not know if it has to do with the vulnerability that TheFlow0 described in November and that allowed him to activate Debug mode on PS5, but the truth is that it is the first major vulnerability known in the PS5 kernel. If an entry point can be found, the new Sony console could be hacked. In October, a vulnerability was discovered in the WebKit, so it would not be crazy if in the next few days or weeks we saw a jailbreak on PS5.

In the event that PS5 was hacked, it would be shown that removing the web browser from the console has served nothing more than to make it lose functionalities with respect to its predecessor. This is because the WebKit is still present in the console, even though it is not used for a web browser.