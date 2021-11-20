In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Little by little the number of devices with WiFi 6 increases, with the iPhone and the PlayStation 5 as the spearhead, although for this you first need to have a compatible router.

Surely you have already heard of WiFi 6, although it is possible that -as also happens with 5G- you are not yet experiencing its benefits despite having a compatible device, and it is that if you have an “operator” router it is unlikely that have WiFi 6.

In that case, Investing in buying one that does have one is a wise decision that will help you have faster and more stable Internet at home, especially if you have dozens of connected devices. You can also take advantage of the fact that Amazon has just thrown the house out the window with one of the best-selling models, the Huawei AX3, which is on offer for 39 euros.



This WiFi router features WiFi 6, the latest standard available. In addition, you can connect your devices with just one touch thanks to NFC and Huawei Share.

It is a model that we have been able to thoroughly test with excellent results at all levels, especially because of how easy it is to configure it and put it to work, something that unfortunately is not usual at all.

Not only that, but really makes the home network work much better, reducing latency and avoiding the much dreaded micro-clipping, which usually arrive when there are many devices connected to the same network and demand bandwidth in abundance.

This is key if, for example, you have a PlayStation 5, which does have WiFi 6 among its features and whose games can be ruined by a bad connection.

For the 39 euros that it costs right now, it is a very affordable and reasonable investment to give your WiFi a leap in quality instead of waiting for your operator to do it for you, something that can still take years.

It is by no means the only quality WiFi 6 router for sale At this point, not the only one that can be described as affordable, but it is the best value for money.