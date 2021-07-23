Desktop consoles have become the center of any living room in recent years, the main equipment for consuming all kinds of entertainment, be it video games, television programs, movies or series. That is why many VOD platforms have agreed to promotions with console manufacturers. This is the case of Apple and Sony, which offer 6 months of Apple TV + totally free for having a PS5.

As explained by the PlayStation websiteTo claim this 6-month Apple TV + extended free trial, all you need to do is a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID. The offer will be available for a whole year, until next July 2022, and once the 6-month trial period is over, the subscription will be charged at usual price of 4.99 euros per month.

How to claim the free six months of Apple TV + on PS5

To access this promotion, you just have to follow the following steps from your PlayStation 5 console. It serves any model of the new generation of Sony consoles and this promotion is valid for all new subscribers to the Apple service:

Search for the Apple TV App from the search bar on your PS5 console, or find it under “All Apps” under Multimedia Content. – Download and open the Apple TV App and follow the instructions on the screen.

Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.

Enjoy your free six months of Apple TV +

Apple TV + gives access to all of Apple’s original series and movies, including “Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, See starring Jason Momoa, with Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard, and the highly anticipated science fiction drama Foundation.” At the end of last year, Disney + launched a similar promotion with Xbox to win over console gamers.