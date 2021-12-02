In recent years dozens of anime and manga have been launched that have managed to penetrate the community to a greater or lesser extent, some being longer-lived than others. Nevertheless, the case of Demon Slayer is quite particular, since it is a manga that, far from being longer than necessary as usually happens among the greats, has had a closed ending that, if anything, gives rise to the odd more contemporary spin-off, but little else.

And it is that, despite the fact that the manga has already ended, the success and impact of the franchise has continued, this being something that has benefited from the fact of having a film that has reached box office records, in the same way that it has also been announced a second season of the anime that will cover the following arcs of the manga.

A fan creates a mobile wallpaper with Demon Slayer characters

Under this premise, and this being common in anime and manga, as well as in other licenses and leisure areas, many fans do not miss the opportunity to make certain tributes or products related to these franchises, the case before us being that of a new wallpaper that features several of the Demon Slayer characters, which you can see below:

It has been on Reddit where this wallpaper has been shared as you can see, recreating in it some of the characters that we could see in the first arcs of the series, being Nezuko and Tanjiro who are accompanied by Sakonji Urokodaki, teacher of the protagonist, as well as others like Giyu Tomioka, who is the mainstay of water in the present events of the manga and anime.

For all this, it is clear that, despite the end of the manga, the popularity of the saga is far from overThis being something that has even been extended to consoles with the title Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, the title of the saga that recreates what is seen in the anime.