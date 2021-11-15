Collecting sweatshirts, here is the hobby of many fashion victims We see how year after year this garment continues to set the trend. With designs for all tastes and styles, this Fall-Winter 2021/2022 Zara has come up with a design of those that will leave their mark. With Snoopy as the total protagonist, the most charismatic dog in the world of comics is still present, once again, in the collections of the Spanish firm.

A sweatshirt that makes a difference

When we talk about a sweatshirt, we are not referring to the typical round neck design and basic lines. Zara goes further and presents a version with a high neck with a zip that already creates interest. Beige -or off-white- in color, this beloved dog is accompanied by his great friend, Charlie Brown.





With a large drawing on the back, this one is also presented in a smaller size on the front. Forming part of the new collection of the Spanish firm, this version can be yours for 25.95 euros.





Whether with jeans, cargo pants or sports pants, this piece wants to become the main protagonist of your daily style.

Photos | Zara