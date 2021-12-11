Building more roads is not always the solution. More roads means more incentives to get to a place fast, so people will buy more cars, drive more frequently, and… cause more traffic jams. But more traffic jams, it will discourage taking the car as much, which reduces traffic jams. Which in turn makes people take the car more.

That is how complex it is to solve the problem of traffic jams in large cities and the busiest urban centers. A paradigmatic example of this took place in South Lake Union, near Mercer Street, in the United States: what was a boring little neighborhood of body shops and small local businesses, has been replaced by gigantic buildings of glass and steel that host the Amazon headquarters, as well as other tech companies.





Incentives and Jevons Paradox

Years ago, the city decided to invest $ 74 million to improve traffic flow in this area. The results, however, were not as expected. Mercer Mess only made the journeys two seconds faster than before. $ 74 million for two seconds didn’t seem like a smart investment.

However, given that the Mercer corridor now hosted 30,000 more cars than before the upgrade project, then it does seem like an interesting investment: despite the fact that there are many more cars, the travel time has not increased. It has even been reduced by two seconds.

Similarly, to measure the benefits of a project, we need to consider the consequences of improvement that it entails along all the routes in a specific area of ​​the city, which is not so simple. In addition, as already mentioned, building more roads can also be an incentive for more cars to circulate, not less, which will lead to more traffic jams. This is known as Jevons paradox:

Something that also happens, by the way, with parking spaces. So how do we fix this? Not making more parking spaces, but reducing them little by little, as he points out Tom vanderbilt in his book Traffic: