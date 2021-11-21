The second season of iCarly will feature another of the original characters! Can you imagine who it is?

Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor returned as Carly, Freddie and Spencer to the reboot of iCarly. However, Jennette McCurdy, one of the protagonists of the Nickelodeon series, was not part of the cast of the show and other artists such as Laci Mosle and Jaidyn Triplett joined the cast.

Now that the first season was a success, Paramount announced that they will launch a second season with exciting chapters, but best of all is that another of the original characters of icarly will join the cast of the reboot.

iCarly: they announce the return of another original character to the series

ICarly is in the middle of filming the series’ second season and lThe show’s official Twitter account has just shared a new image from the set, showing the return of an iconic character. Last Friday, November 12), the iCarly account tweeted a photo of actor Jeremy Rowley, who plays Lewbert on the series!

“Your favorite goalkeeper is back better than ever! See Lewbert in season 2, ”they shared.

Your fav doorman is back better than ever! Catch Lewbert on Season 2 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3euwDQzcxk – iCarly (@iCarly) November 12, 2021

On the original series, Lewbert appeared in 12 episodes during the show’s time, including the series finale. His first appearance was in the second episode, “I want more viewers.”

If you don't remember, Lewbert appeared in 12 episodes of iCarly; his first appearance was in the second episode, "I want more viewers", and now we can see him in the reboot of the series!

