Mariah Angeliq triumphs. And his career has just taken off. With continuous hits like “Perreito” and collaborations with artists of the stature of Karol G, Anuel or Bad Gyal, his career promises. And is recognized as a young woman female influence of the new generation.

Not only do we say it, the data says it. His songs have dominated the music charts in the last 12 months and he keeps conquering. He has more than eight million monthly listeners on Spotify, one million subscribers on YouTube, and almost two million followers on Instagram.

At just 22 years old, he has become one of the main urban musical influences of the moment. It is capable of making us dance “down to the bottom” and repeating verses without stopping, hence its meteoric rise to the top (only two years ago covers).

We spoke with her during her time in Madrid after finishing her first musical tour in Spain. Five concerts in just four days in which he filled the halls with contagious reggaeton and presented his new song “Diablita”. “It’s Mariah, baby”.

You’ve become famous for hits like ‘Perreito’, ‘Bobo’ with Bad Gyal and ‘El makinon’ with Karol G and now you release ‘Diablita’, tell me about him.

It is a song that represents me. We put a more creative concept to the video and I had a lot of fun doing it with Dj Luian.

I think the women have reacted very well to the song, they don’t stop sharing photos and videos with the filter of little horns that we have created. Also, it is working very well on YouTube and it is only the beginning. It is an issue that has a lot to exploit.

“I don’t make music for little girls, but a lot of them listen to me.”

Does being considered an icon for young people condition you in any way when writing your lyrics?

The truth is that I don’t make music for little girls, but a lot of them listen to me. Even my mother tells me. All the women in their work love me, but their eight- or nine-year-old daughters love me more. I’m not the right artist to be listening at that age, but I love being an idol and an inspiration to them. They don’t really understand much of what I’m saying. I have songs that do not say bad words or speak of bad things, my message is “be a strong woman and say what you feel”. I inspire them with my style, my voice and my dedication to music. Many send me direct asking for advice or to make songs with them.

What is the reggaeton?

It is a movement that is super fashionable, something that I grew up listening to and a super important genre. That’s why I became interested in getting involved in it after meeting Nely “El Arma Secreta”, one of the most important producers.

Do youReggaeton before or now?

Of before.

“Rosalía has a different flow, I love her voice.”

You participated in the Billboard Latin music week as a participant in the Women on the Rise panel, but what are your great female references? The queens of flow for you?

Karol G, I have never stopped listening to her music, everything she brings out is a success, I love her flow, her style and her music. Also Ivy Queen. She is an icon for all the women who are now in the industry because she was one of the first to leave that mark so that we can do what we do now. And Rosalía. It is breaking. Have a flow different, I love his voice.

Do you think there is equity between men and women in the sector?

There is still a lot to do because there are still more men dominating, but we are in a good position. !Stand up Latinas!

If you could give a message to the music industry to help gender equality within music, what would you say to them?

I would tell women to make their own decisions and don’t let anyone change who they are. Do what you want from the beginning to be happy with what you are doing. Do not wait to succeed to do what you like.

Do women still feel the pressure in the industry about how they should dress or behave?

Yes, if you allow yourself to be influenced by people’s opinions. My message here is to be authentic and self-confident. Put on what you want to wear, don’t listen to people, be you.

What can you tell us about your image, styling and makeup that characterizes you? How do you choose your looks? Do you have a stylist?

Daily I choose my own looks. I always go in sweatpants and baggy shirts. I don’t like to put on makeup, I prefer to go natural, although sometimes I wear false eyelashes. For events or shows I do have a super good stylist named Otizy.

Of all the tattoos you carry, which one is your favorite?

One that people can’t see (laughs). I’ll show it soon, but for now it’s more private.

What can you tell me about the new thing that comes from you? Who would you like to collaborate with, would you do it again with Karol G?

I would love to collaborate with her again. I would also like Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny and Ozuna, they are the ones on my mind right now. And I want to do it with a couple of people from here, from Spain, like C. Tangana and Mala Rodríguez.

Cover photo | @mariahangeliq