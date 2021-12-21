If we are going to use our computer, at least on certain occasions, such as multimedia center, we must choose well the software that we will use. In this sense, one of the most useful solutions that we can find today is the program called Kodi.
Here we are faced with an open source project that at the time was born under the name of XBMC and was later renamed as Kodi. It is one of the best known and most used applications in the industry for several reasons. First of all, we can make a special mention of all the functions that it provides us. It is compatible with many types of files such as videos, audio, photos, programs and also allows us to manage television channels and streaming reproductions.
How could it be otherwise, here we can work with both local content and streaming. One of the main characteristics that the software offers us is its user interface. It is out of the usual canons that we usually find in the rest of the programs. This has a very own aspect that makes us feel that we are in a different system. For many, this is one of the main attractions of this program. And not only that, since a good part of the popularity of Kodi is given by the add-ons or add-ons that we can install here.
It is precisely for all this that we tell you that, when executing this application, we will find ourselves in front of a complete multimedia center to reproduce and manage all kinds of content.
How much RAM do I need to run Kodi on PC
If we take into account everything that we have told you so far, perhaps some of you wonder about the requirements that we are going to need to run this program. A priori we could come to think that we need a good last generation computer to enjoy the Kodi experience. But at the same time it may be the case that we are more confused than we initially thought. Serves as a clear example of all this the RAM that we are going to need in order to run this program.
To give you an idea of what we are talking about, it is worth mentioning that the minimum requirements established by or its developers, with 1 gigabyte of RAM we would have enough. Keep in mind that this open source project can be installed on all types of operating systems and devices. In this way, in both Windows and Linux, a computer with one gig of RAM. This means that if we have an old or limited computer in terms of specifications, we can use it for these multimedia tasks.
Of course, with this amount of memory we can start the program and carry out certain reproductions. However, if we have other applications running, or we play large files, the correct operation of Kodi will be affected. In addition, other sections such as the processor or the GPU that we have. In short, to be able to use the multimedia center without failures, it is recommended at least 2 gigs of RAM, so with four we would even have plenty.