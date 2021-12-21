Here we are faced with an open source project that at the time was born under the name of XBMC and was later renamed as Kodi. It is one of the best known and most used applications in the industry for several reasons. First of all, we can make a special mention of all the functions that it provides us. It is compatible with many types of files such as videos, audio, photos, programs and also allows us to manage television channels and streaming reproductions.

How could it be otherwise, here we can work with both local content and streaming. One of the main characteristics that the software offers us is its user interface. It is out of the usual canons that we usually find in the rest of the programs. This has a very own aspect that makes us feel that we are in a different system. For many, this is one of the main attractions of this program. And not only that, since a good part of the popularity of Kodi is given by the add-ons or add-ons that we can install here.

It is precisely for all this that we tell you that, when executing this application, we will find ourselves in front of a complete multimedia center to reproduce and manage all kinds of content.