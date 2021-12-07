It has been one of the last surprises. The magnetic thriller ‘Viper’s Nest’ restores faith in the genre with old school for reference. Taking advantage of the promotion of the distributor, we have been able to chat with its director, Kim Yong-hoon.

The last thriller

Almost like a return to the new wave of the late 90s, ‘Viper’s Nest’ is a vibrant and fun exercise in suspense full of bad grapes and characters you better not get too fond of.

Kiko Vega (KV): I’ve always thought that adapting a novel was a great way to start directing films, how did you get to work with Keisuke Sone?

Kim Yong-Hoon (KYH): I read it for the first time because the title caught my attention in a bookstore. I finished it in one day and wanted to turn it into a movie. I chose this novel because I was struck by the drama of ordinary people who are forced to corner themselves until they become beasts and by the approach to the non-linear structure of the multiple plot.

KV: It’s a movie in which there are no good guys or bad guys: just people. Are you pessimistic or do you think people can be good?

KYH: I like the characters that are on the border between good and evil. Instead of classifying humans into good and bad, I try to focus on the consequences that follow from the decisions they have to make.

KV: I really like when a movie has a big movie look and is divided into episodes. Adaptation thing, yours or the subconscious now that we live surrounded by series?

KYH: When this movie was produced, series were still not as popular as movies. Personally, I like multi-plot stories and stories that have interesting narratives and structures.





KV: It is a choral film, full of characters and plots that intersect, in that sense it is a very 90s film, very post-Tarantino. Is it time for the revival of that decade?

KYH: I like non-linear structured stories of Tarantino and when I chose this novel, this story, I think my personal taste played a big role. I wouldn’t say that I dreamed of the revival of that decade, I just chose a type of storytelling that I really love.

KV: The tone of the film is very much appreciated, never light but not solemn either. Is the playful spirit of thrillers getting a bit lost?

KYH: I like black humor. The humor that comes in tense situations I think it’s the most entertaining, it’s the one I like the most.

KV: Upon recognition of Bong joon-hoHave you noticed a better reception to the country’s new thriller?

KYH: I’m not sure, I don’t think we’re facing a new thriller as such. I like that humor and how it fits into the genre.

KV: I really like the staging and the soundtrack, how you worked on the planning and the locations.

KYH: I spoke to the music director about the making and use of different instruments and styles for each character. For example, we decided to waltz for Yeon-hee, percussion instruments for Joong-man, guitar for Tae-young, or strings for Mi-ran.

‘Nest of vipers’ has been in theaters since last December 3.