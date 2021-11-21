"I am Iron Man", the most important phrase in the entire MCU

Who would have thought that Tony Stark’s closing sentence in the first Iron Man movie would be the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

At the end of Iron Man Tony Stark had to follow the alibi of SHIELD to put out the rumors about the relationship between Iron Man and Playboy … but nobody counted on the genius of Robert Downey Jr.

As you surely remember, Tony Stark’s final phrase is “I am Iron Man”. A clear message about the personality of the billionaire that Marvel Studios was presenting to the world and that it differed (in those days) from what we could find in a comic.

The original ending showed Tony Stark giving generic answers about the altercation and the millionaire’s secret identity was kept safe. Surely the secret would be revealed in The Avengers or Iron Man 3.

The origin of the Iron Man phrase that changed the cinema

After the final change, not only the next Iron Man films were affected … but also other Marvel films such as Thor, where the idea of ​​Doctor Donald Blake disappeared or Hulk where the powers of Bruce Banner are not a secret to anyone.

About all this matter Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, spoke with Deadline in an interview that serves to learn the background of the first Marvel Studios film.

“That success (revealing the identity of Iron Man) inspired us to go further in self-confidence to find the balance between staying true to the comics and the spirit of the comics, but not afraid to adapt, evolve and change the stuff. If you change something for no reason, that’s one thing, but if you are changing something because you want to duplicate the spirit of who the character is? That is a change we will make. Tony Stark does not read the card and does not stay with the fixed story? He would just yell ‘Am I Iron Man?’ That seems very much in line with who this character is ”.

Over the years, the change in secret identities is one of the most evident in the printed material for the live-action adaptations of Marvel Studios. And of course, he ended up giving a completely different personality to the MCU’s Tony Stark.

Renewed or die

During the filming of Iron Man in Marvel Comics, Civil War (FOR SALE HERE) had finished being published, a story that would not have worked if all the heroes in the comics revealed their secret identities to the press; This change caused the live-action adaptation of Mark Millar’s work to play with other types of decisions.

What I love now is how fans expect the MCU to change and adapt. They expect us to be inspired by comics rather than devoutly devoted to them. “

Robert Downey Jr. is a key player in the development of the MCU. His improvisation caused a decision that would significantly affect the course of actions and that was a key piece for the closing of the Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame.

