Hyundai has shown the public what its vision would look like if autonomous mobility makes sense. Is the Concept Seven a logical choice?

Hyundai is one of those manufacturers that has always been committed to innovation. Thanks to this, it has managed to climb in terms of brand spirit, having left behind a stage in which its cars were mechanically simple and very interesting in terms of price. Now, the development of new features at the electrical and infotainment level, has allowed the brand to be positioned on a new level in terms of perceived quality.

The South Korean firm is aware of the new challenges in the automotive industry and, for this reason, is anticipating with the goal of reaching a budding audience. That is why, taking advantage of the AutoMobility contest, it has presented a prototype that perfectly shows what the interior of future cars could look like. As usual, this will only be in force if, finally, the autonomous car takes over the market.

The commitment to this program makes perfect sense after verifying the great potential that autonomous technology has in the coming years. Hyundai is a benchmark in innovation and, of course, has already thought everything about what the future interior of a vehicle will be like. will not require the role of the driver. Its name is Concept Seven and it comes to represent how such a small space can become a kind of living room on wheels.

Under this premise, the potential Hyundai vehicle could have multiple services that are not currently available. This would be possible mainly due to a new way of understanding the automotive industry and, of course, to the development of electrical mechanics with batteries that are more efficient than the current ones. Its design will be directly related to a service that is expected to be common in most options on the market in the medium and long term.

What are the main keys to the technology that incorporates this Hyundai Concept Seven? Here are some of the keys to understanding to what extent the industry is ready for standardizationWhy are we facing a variant with a great capacity for success in the market and, of course, how this company could carry out this interesting and differential project.

Hyundai Concept Seven, the great commitment to interior innovation

Hyundai wants cars to have cabins that are more welcoming than current ones. In search of this end, they will bet on the use of specific materials and, if possible, biodegradable. Now, don’t you get the idea about what this curious combination could be like? Let’s see it with some images produced by the manufacturer itself.

As can be seen in the previous images, it has been used the provision of an option based on the SUV concept to present this interior proposal. After all, the more space there is inside, the more services will be available to the public. Taking a look at the images, it can be understood that it is a product thought in detail to improve comfort. All the details seek to improve the stay during the trip.

In relation to the use of materials, it draws attention the presence of natural options, such as bamboo. In addition, the example presented above offers options based on mineral plaster, a kind of resin, copper and a type of fabric that is hygienically treated with proven antibacterial functions. As you can see, most of the provisions in the cabin are designed to improve the environment during the time you stay in it.

Solutions designed, above all, to enjoy during long trips

Today, only a handful of vehicles can deliver great performance on long trips. After all, the electric car continues to suffer at speeds of 100 km / h up. The solution to this problem would allow to get the most out of this type of interior. Of course, this, moreover, would only make sense if, finally, autonomous driving makes sense in today’s mobility. This is something that should be dealt with in the legal aspect.

As is customary in the industry, there will be a presence of a whole equipment equipped with screens and LED-type lighting. Even so, one of the main keys to understanding its differentiation is directly related to the presence of reclining and, above all, rotating seats. This will make it possible to change the design of the cabin to create a space much more adaptable to needs.

We will have to wait a while yet to see if these elements can have a place in the market in the coming years or if, on the contrary, we are facing a proposal with great acceptance in a new generation of autonomous vehicles. And you, do you think it would be possible to include this interior model?

