Until now, the name of the smallest of Hyundai’s SUVs was unknown. He was only known by his assigned project code, “AX1”. The details begin to emerge as its presentation approaches, knowing that its name is Hyundai Casper.

The smallest of the Korean brand’s SUVs already has its own commercial name. Until now it was known as Hyundai ax1 using your internal development code. Is about a micro-SUV, a model especially intended for emerging markets such as India. In addition, it is enough to see its dimensions to confirm that it is a pure and simple A segment.

At less than four meters long – it points to about 3.6 meters – but with Hyundai’s very modern styling, that’s what the new hyundai casper, as the Koreans have decided to baptize it, positioned in the global range below the Hyundai Venue. That is, it is still smaller than that model, but it will not prevent it from offering a very attractive design.

Geometric detail of the taillights of the new Hyundai Casper, the micro-SUV for India

Hyundai Casper will be sold in India in 2022

Aesthetically, the Casper has such contained dimensions that it has not been a problem to implement the specific characteristics of Hyundai’s design. The front lighting will follow its characteristic split pattern, with two large round projectors at the ends of the bumper and a thin strip of LEDs at the top for daylight. The radiator grille will also feature additional spherical air intakes.

The floating look of the roof offers a very modern line, complemented by the most avant-garde taillights, also reproducing round front ones on the rear bumper. Inside, you will not give up sophisticated equipment such as leather upholstery, highlighting the interior design by a 8 inch touch screen.

The Hyundai Casper will be new before the end of the year. The model sold in India will feature two gasoline and three-cylinder engines, the 1.1 and 1.2 with 68 and 82 hp, respectively, and both with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Without confirmation from Hyundai, some information indicates that will be offered in other locations around the world with the 1.0-liter T-GDI turbo petrol engine.