This Wednesday, December 15, the Spanish region of Murcia once again became the epicenter of new technologies, with a hybrid event that addressed the applications of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), as well as Metaverses. that are revolutionizing the world of technology, as they announced in a press release to Spanish Cointelegraph.

The event, organized by the National Federation of Digitization (FNDB), was sponsored by Factoría Blockchain, company dedicated in the digital field, telecommunications, consulting and the technological system.

The event was held in person at the Murcia Business and Innovation Center (CEEIM) with a schedule from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For people who were unable to participate in person, the organization plans to broadcast via streaming.

In this hybrid event, Jared Garcia spoke about non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and what their functionalities and applications are.

The vice president of the FNDB Jared Garcia also talked about how the technological world has adapted today and gave an example of Metaverses, and how this tool is used both in professional and personal life.

This will be the last event for this year 2021 of the National Federation of Digitization and Blockchain, “An exciting year in which we have carried out four trainings and six events”, explained Jose Hernandez, president of the (FNDB).

