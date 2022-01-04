Hybrid car sales in Spain rise 58.57% in 2021

Sales of new hybrid cars in Spain closed the month of December 2021 with a total of 25,192 units registered. A volume of copies that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a growth of 8.89%. Hybrid sales have closed the year 2021 with an increase of 58.57%.

In the month of December 2021 the hybrid car sales in Spain They have seen significant new growth. A total of 25,192 units enrolled. This volume of marketed specimens, if compared to that harvested in the same period of the previous year, represents a strong 8.89% increase. A result that raises the market share of the hybrid vehicle to 25.47%.

The accumulated results throughout these months have been key to closing the year with a big rise. In the period between In January and December, the registrations of hybrid cars reached 223,383 units, a 58.57% increase than in 2020. 2021 has been a good year for electrified vehicles.

The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling hybrid car in Spain in 2021

With regard to the figures of hybrid passenger car sales, are very similar to those previously described. The reason? The vast majority of hybrids marketed in Spanish territory are cars. In December, 24,903 hybrids were sold, 9.82% more than in the same month last year. 2021 closed with 219,423 hybrid passenger cars registered, 59.67% more than in 2020.

Renault Arkana, the best-selling hybrid car in Spain in December 2021

What have been the most outstanding models? The ranking of the best-selling hybrid cars in Spain During the last month of the year it presents interesting news compared to previous months. Some news that affects the top of the list. The Renault Arkana has taken the victory. Has been able to move Toyota Corolla to second place.

The best-selling hybrid cars in Spain in December 2021

Ranking Model Sales Dec’21 one Renault arkana 1,774 two Toyota Corolla 1,611 3 Nissan qashqai 1,498 4 Toyota C-HR 1,491 5 Hyundai tucson 1,443

In third place is the Nissan Qashqai that keeps the type and is able to close the podium. And precisely, at the gates of the podium, the Toyota C-HR has remained while the Hyundai Tucson has had to settle for fifth place. We must remember that this category includes both the sales of vehicles with light hybrid mechanics (MHEV) and full hybrid (HEV).

Despite these changes that have taken place, the top positions have barely moved in the accumulated ranking. The Toyota Corolla is the best-selling hybrid car in Spain in 2021. A title that revalidates after a great performance in the turbulent 2020.