A new Star Wars game will arrive on your iPhone in 2022, Star Wars: Hunters looks very good after your official trailer.

If you are a Star Wars fan, you will soon be able to enjoy a new one on your iPhone and iPad multiplayer battle game set in one of the most famous and recognizable diverse. Star Wars: Hunters will officially arrive in early 2022 on the App Store, Google Play and Nintendo Switch, and will allow cross-platform play.

Star Wars: Hunters is inspired by classic Star Wars stories and settings, but with a different look than anything we’ve done before

“Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters will unite players in exciting multiplayer team battles. Select from a diverse cast of new characters, including daring bounty hunters, rebellion heroes, and Imperial stormtroopers. Star Wars: Hunters will be available to download for free for Nintendo Switch, in the App Store and in Google Play in 2022“.

Characters that we will find in Star Wars: Hunters

Star Wars: Hunters has already revealed the eight characters that we can use Start in this powerful multiplayer game:

Imara Vex , a masked and mysterious bounty hunter seen unleashing a barrage of rockets.

, a masked and mysterious bounty hunter seen unleashing a barrage of rockets. Grozz , a ferocious Wookiee who can tear a rock out of the ground to wield enemies.

, a ferocious Wookiee who can tear a rock out of the ground to wield enemies. J-3DI , a droid who thinks he is a Jedi and employs a lightsaber spinning death move.

, a droid who thinks he is a Jedi and employs a lightsaber spinning death move. Sentinel , a heavy Imperial gunner calling for reinforcements.

, a heavy Imperial gunner calling for reinforcements. Slingshot , a droideka and Ugnaught combo that makes good use of a shield.

, a droideka and Ugnaught combo that makes good use of a shield. Rieve , a warrior from the dark side wielding a lightsaber (and spear)

, a warrior from the dark side wielding a lightsaber (and spear) Zaina , a rebellious heroine who encourages her squad.

, a rebellious heroine who encourages her squad. Utooni, a pair of Jawa brothers who perch on shoulders to wreak havoc, with the ability to swiftly mount a scrap cannon.

A droid programmed to be a Jedi, a Wookiee wielding two makeshift sticks, and a masked bounty hunter. This looks like fun.

Star Wars: Hunters will be completely free for iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch, and it will have cross-play features enabled on all systems, so anyone can join the battle. A new Star Wars game coming to iOS after the last two additions to Apple Arcade: ‘LEGO Star Wars: Castaways’ and ‘LEGO Star Wars Battles’.

