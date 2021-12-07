A new Star Wars game will arrive on your iPhone in 2022, Star Wars: Hunters looks very good after your official trailer.
If you are a Star Wars fan, you will soon be able to enjoy a new one on your iPhone and iPad multiplayer battle game set in one of the most famous and recognizable diverse. Star Wars: Hunters will officially arrive in early 2022 on the App Store, Google Play and Nintendo Switch, and will allow cross-platform play.
Star Wars: Hunters is inspired by classic Star Wars stories and settings, but with a different look than anything we’ve done before
“Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters will unite players in exciting multiplayer team battles. Select from a diverse cast of new characters, including daring bounty hunters, rebellion heroes, and Imperial stormtroopers. Star Wars: Hunters will be available to download for free for Nintendo Switch, in the App Store and in Google Play in 2022“.
Characters that we will find in Star Wars: Hunters
Star Wars: Hunters has already revealed the eight characters that we can use Start in this powerful multiplayer game:
- Imara Vex, a masked and mysterious bounty hunter seen unleashing a barrage of rockets.
- Grozz, a ferocious Wookiee who can tear a rock out of the ground to wield enemies.
- J-3DI, a droid who thinks he is a Jedi and employs a lightsaber spinning death move.
- Sentinel, a heavy Imperial gunner calling for reinforcements.
- Slingshot, a droideka and Ugnaught combo that makes good use of a shield.
- Rieve, a warrior from the dark side wielding a lightsaber (and spear)
- Zaina, a rebellious heroine who encourages her squad.
- Utooni, a pair of Jawa brothers who perch on shoulders to wreak havoc, with the ability to swiftly mount a scrap cannon.
A droid programmed to be a Jedi, a Wookiee wielding two makeshift sticks, and a masked bounty hunter. This looks like fun.
Star Wars: Hunters will be completely free for iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch, and it will have cross-play features enabled on all systems, so anyone can join the battle. A new Star Wars game coming to iOS after the last two additions to Apple Arcade: ‘LEGO Star Wars: Castaways’ and ‘LEGO Star Wars Battles’.
Related topics: Games
Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99!