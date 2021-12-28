Hugo Maradona, Diego's younger brother, dies at 52

Hugo Maradona, Diego Maradona’s brother, died this Tuesday, December 28, of cardiac arrest, according to what is published by different Italian media.

The death would have occurred at 11:48 in the morning in Flegrean.

The news mourns again the world of soccer and the Maradona family, almost exactly one year after the death of the former captain of Napoli and the Argentine National Team and also former coach of Dorados de México.

Hugo Maradona (52 years old) lived in the Flegrean area, in Monte di Procida, in the province of Naples.

In Google Trend Mexico, searches related to “Hugo Maradona” have skyrocketed.

[Noticia en proceso de actualización]