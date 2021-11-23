The technology giant Huawei will start selling reconditioned units in China, this as a new business strategy.

This decision comes due to the sanctions that the United States has and that makes it impossible for the company to access important components for the development of new devices.

Photo: Huawei











Huawei starts selling refurbished smartphones and the nova 8 Pro design will be by a third party

Huawei started selling refurbished smartphones in its online store called Vmall, all this in China (for the moment) with the intention of increasing sales as they solve the commercial issue.

What do the new refurbished devices contain?

Refurbished smartphones have Harmony OS 2.0 as their operating system, a brand new battery, and a one-year warranty.

Huawei will seek to continue expanding its sources of income and remain in the smartphone market with refurbished devices.

In accordance with Counterpoint, Huawei reached a higher market share in September 2020 with 27%, while in the first quarter of 2021 they added 8%.

This last data caused the company to leave the top 5 manufacturers in China, and with so many future projects, economic stability is very important.

The design of the Huawei Nova 8 Pro by a third party

Another move by Huawei on the issue of US restrictions was to license the design of its devices to third parties, which already seems to be a reality.

The manufacturer TD Tech sells its N8 Pro in China as its own device, that is, the third company could buy components prohibited by the North American country.

According to various media specialized in economics, this could be Huawei’s best opportunity to save its phone division.

Refurbished smartphones plus licensing designs could be the answer to the company’s problems.