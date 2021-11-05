A study published in The Lancet has been shown to be the UK human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination program. It has reduced cervical cancer rates by 87% in women in their 20s in England, who were offered the vaccine between 12 and 13 years of age.

The UK’s Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Program Has Reduced Cervical Cancer Rates By 87%

According to the portal SANIDAD, specifically, the research estimates that the HPV program prevented 17,200 pre-cancers. As well as 450 cases of cervical cancer during a period of 11 years (2008-2019).

Almost all cervical cancers are caused by HPV, a link that Cancer Research UK scientists demonstrated more than 20 years ago. HPV is also linked to other types of cancer, such as mouth and throat cancer. The HPV vaccine protects against the main strains of the virus that cause cancer: HPV 16 and 18. Protecting people against infection helps prevent abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix. Which in turn leads to fewer cases of cervical cancer.

Previously, the HPV vaccine has been confirmed to be effective in preventing HPV infection, genital warts, and high-grade precancerous cell changes in the cervix. However, until recently it has not been possible to ensure that the vaccine reduces cases of cervical cancer, the goal of the vaccination program.

This study is the first to analyze the efficacy of the bivalent vaccine (Cervarix) against cervical cancer

This study is the first to focus on the UK vaccination program and the first to look at the efficacy of the bivalent vaccine (Cervarix) against cervical cancer.

The researchers analyzed all cervical cancers diagnosed in England in women aged 20 to 64 between January 2006 and June 2019. Thus, they found that the vaccine reduced the incidence of cervical cancer by 34% in those received from 16 to 18 years. In 62% in those aged 14 to 16 years and in 90% in those vaccinated from 12 to 13.

The vaccine reduced the incidence of cervical cancer by 34% in those who received it between the ages of 16 and 18. In 62% in those between 14 and 16 years old and in 90% in those vaccinated between 12 and 13

From Cancer Research UK they value the results as very promising. “The vaccine is most effective when it is administered between the ages of 11 and 13, when someone is less likely to have been exposed to HPV,” they say.

The study quantifies the early effect of the immunization program on cancer

Since 2008, the vaccine has been offered to girls between the ages of 11 and 13 in the United Kingdom and since September 2019, boys of this age group can also receive it. The study quantifies the early effect of the immunization program on cervical cancer and cervical carcinoma in situ. That is, grade 3 cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN3) registries.

‘It has been amazing to see the impact of HPV vaccination and now we can show that it prevented hundreds of women from developing cancer in England. We have known for many years that HPV vaccination is very effective in preventing certain strains of the virus. But seeing the impact of the vaccine in real life has been really gratifying. One of the study’s authors, Peter Sasieni, from King’s College London, stands out.

Related Notes:

Doctors express concern over phone and video consultations

UNAM bets on painless cancer treatment

That? Suffering from football increases the risk of heart attack