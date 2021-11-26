All Pokémon lovers are enjoying the newly arrived remakes of the beloved franchise, and it is that Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, allow us to relive that adventure of our childhood in the Sinnoh region, so many players would want to get their Favorite Pokémon.

Something that has surprised us is that some of the Pokémon in the Sinnoh region are indeed difficult to obtain, and many of these bring out their full potential when you evolve them, a task that can be even more complicated than just capture them.

We should mention that both Onix and Steelix are memorable in design and strength, but making this one evolve is a headache. While Onix is ​​one of the few Pokémon that requires a trade to evolve, the process is also complicated by the inclusion of the elusive Metal Coat element.

Where to find Onix in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

As a non-exclusive Pokémon, Onix can be caught in both versions of the game. The most likely places to meet one are said to be Big Bluff Cavern, Iron Island, and Orebugh Mine.

Find a layer of metal

The second step in the process requires the trainers to find a layer of metal, also known as a Metal Coat, which is extremely rare. There are two ways to do this:

Unlock the National Pokédex. This requires you to see all the Pokémon in the Sinnoh region, as well as complete the Pokémon league. After meeting both requirements, players can climb the Metal Coat from Riley’s House on Iron Island.

Visit Grand Underground and use Thief to take it from a Bronzor, Magnemite, or Beldum that has one. Alternatively, you can capture the target and remove it from the menu.

Have the Onix you intend to evolve hold the object in preparation for its evolution.

How to evolve Onix to Steelix

Another semi-unique aspect of the Onix evolution is the need for an exchange. This means that the player sending the Onix will not see the evolution or keep the Pokémon, but you can avoid this by exchanging your Onix for one that also has the Metal Coat item.

All players must have defeated the game’s first Gym Leader, Roark, in order to access the local or global rooms that are required for trading. If you’ve met all of the benchmarks, here’s what to do: