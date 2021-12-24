Great news for the entire Pokémon GO gaming community is that Part 2 of the Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 event has arrived, bringing with it two timed lines of investigation, the chance to catch Galarian Mr Mime once again, and a mini Winter event. Wonderland on Christmas day.

Something that strikes us as rather curious, however, is that the most exciting new feature is the debut of the Ice-type creature Bergmite and its evolution, Avalugg! The Pokémon from the Kalos region arrives on December 23 to help Trainers complete their Pokedex.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to add Bergmite to your collection and details about its Shiny availability so it can be turned into an amazing acquisition.

How to catch Bergmite in Pokémon GO

There are two main ways to catch Bergmite during the Holidays 2021 event:

As I find in nature (if you are lucky).

Incubating it from a 7 km egg.

Bergmite is classified as a rare spawn in the wild, so you’ll have to walk a lot to find one. The best way to improve your chances is to use a Glacial Decoy Module, as they attract Ice-type Pokémon.

You are also not guaranteed to hatch a Bergmite from a 7km Egg, as there will be five other Pokémon also hatching from them during the event. Super incubators can help speed up the process.

There’s also a chance that Bergmite is a reward for completing the event’s exclusive timed investigation, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Can Bergmite be brilliant in Pokémon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Bergmite is currently not available in Pokemon Go. Niantic rarely introduces a new Pokémon alongside its Shiny version, so normal Bergmite will have to do that for now.

There’s no word on when Sparkly Bergmite will hit you in Pokemon Go, but new Shinies typically start during a big event, so keep your eyes peeled.

How to evolve Bergmite to Avalugg in Pokémon GO

Evolving Bergmite into Avalugg is relatively easy in Pokemon Go, as you’ll only need to collect 50 candies and no special items are required. Just catch (and transfer) as many as you can.