Instagram is launching a new function called «Playback», with which we can relive and share the best stories from our profiles during 2021.

Starting today, Instagram users will receive a message in their feed inviting them to create a reproduction with the selection of 10 stories that they have uploaded during 2021.

Instagram tests a feature to add music to feed posts

These reproductions can be edited, which means that users can delete or add the stories that best represent their time this year.

The function will be available until the end of December, so if you are interested in using it, here we will tell you how to activate it.

Remember that these updates may take a while to reach everyone, so be patient if you can’t use it yet, it will surely arrive in the next few days.

How to activate the “Playback” function of Instagram?

In order to activate the new «Playback» function, you just have to open Instagram from your device and you will find a message in your main feed that will invite you to see your «Playback» for 2021.

By clicking on “View Playback”, the platform will take you to the file where your stories are, there you can edit and choose the stories you want to appear in that count of the year.

After you have chosen those 10 stories, the app will give you the option to share them in your stories and a sticker will be automatically added that will say “2021”.

When the selection of your stories are shared, this sticker will allow other users to access the function to create their own.

It is worth mentioning that “Playback” comes as a successor to “Instagram Best Nine” that last year still let us collect the nine best publications of the year.

Until now, Instagram had not offered an annual review version of stories, so you have to try it and relive many moments. There is no doubt that stories have become the preferred method for sharing moments on the platform.

