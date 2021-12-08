Skinny pants are one of the stars of the wardrobe. Depending on the season, there may be other silhouettes that are on trend, such as bell-shaped alternatives or straight models, but skinny jeans are always in the forefront. Why? Easy: they conform to the figure, are great for creating a look full of contrasts with respect to the volume of the garments and they are an infallible weapon to build a outfit office, especially in winter.

Skinny pants + XXL blazer + medium heel ankle boots





If you don’t want to get too complicated first thing in the morning, but you have an important meeting, you can choose to combine black skinny pants, be it cotton or denim, with a white shirt, a jacket oversize and ankle boots with a comfortable medium block heel. The fusion of garments that most of us have in the closet.





Ankle-length trousers in stretch fabric with hidden elastic at the waist, side pockets and decorative pockets on the back. 19.99 euros at H&M.

Ankle-length trousers in stretch fabric with hidden elastic at the waist, side pockets and decorative pockets on the back.

Skinny pants + checked blazer + high boots





In a similar vein, we find this style that makes us fall in love thanks to the use of the color red, although you can choose another tone that leads the way. The basis of this look It is made up of a black cigarette and a black shirt. As a bonus, some pointed toe boots, a red checked blazer and a matching bag. If the red is too intense for you, you can go for beige or light gray.





Black slim high-waisted jeans with pockets from Easy Wear. 29.99 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Women’s slim high-waisted jeans

Skinny pants + white shirt + knitted sweater





We know: not all women are fans of American women. In this way, we propose a style that combines skinny leather pants with a white shirt to which we will place a knitted sweater in a striking color, such as pink. If you want, you can change the thin-heeled ankle boots for some loafers with socks or flat high boots.





Black waxed trousers with a skinny silhouette with button and zip closure by Vila. 39.99 euros , 19.99 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Long waxed skinny pants





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Imaxtree, El Corte Inglés, H&M