The Instagram social network is a total sensation. Many of the videos that are uploaded to the platform quickly go viral. That is why many of the users enjoy watching these funny videos. The case of the Instagram Reels are reproduced one after the other and everyone loves to see these Reels. But maybe you want to see them on the big screen and share them with the whole family or friends.

There is a choice, now you can see Instagram Reels on the big screen when transferring the content of your mobile to your Smart TV. But what do you need to see your Instagram Reels on your television? How to prepare your TV for Instagram content? And how can you share screen and see your Instagram Reels? These questions are answered in this article.

What do I need to be able to view my Instagram Reels on television?

Advances in technology have undoubtedly contributed to raising the bar for entertainment. Now it is possible to see the content of your mobile device reflected on your TV screen, especially those that are intelligent and that can connect to the Internet. You can visit your social networks and enjoy all the multimedia content like the reels. Let’s see what you need to view your Instagram Reels on television and if you want to get more out of your smart TV, you can also download and install Instagram on your Smart TV.

Internet connection

Smart TV technology allows Internet connection to be able to browse and enjoy the content found on the web. If it is the case that you want to enter the Instagram platform, you require an Internet network connection, have a good quality Wi-Fi connection in order to view the content of your social network such as the videos of the Instagram Reels.

Google Chromecast

It is a device made by Google that makes it easy to transfer content from your mobile device to television where it is installed, since it connects to the Internet to make that transfer. For this reason, if you want to see the Reels of your Instagram you must have this Chromecast device and thus you will be able to see Instagram Reels on a wide screen. For this reason it is very important that you learn to use and connect Chromecast to your Smart TV.

How should I prepare my TV to view Instagram content?

Before you can start the procedure to share the screen of your mobile with your television, you must prepare your Smart TV, that way you will be able to see the content of Instagram. It is not complicated at all. We recommend that you pay attention to the instructions that we will give you here.

Download Google Home

You should download the Google Home app, which will allow you to share screen, that is, it creates a shortcut so that your mobile content is shown on your TV and reproduce the content of the different pages of the web, as well as of the main social networks, such as Instagram. It is very easy to use, when you open this application you will be able to find the TV model for screen sharing.

Connect your mobile phone

The content you want to project on your TV is the one on your mobile. Hence the fundamental thing to have your mobile device connected to the Wi-Fi network and to the Chromecast to send the content to the television. It is the main instrument to link and transfer the content from your mobile device to your TV.

What is the procedure to access the Instagram Reels and watch them on my TV?

First, you should know that each mobile device has a function that allows screen sharing. But you can also use an external application that is free and guarantees full compatibility, such as the Google home application. After downloading and installing this App on your mobile, you enter it and click on Select. You place yourself in the three points and activate Enable wireles display.

There you must locate the model of your TV and that it is connected to the Wi-Fi connection. Clicking on the model of your television will start the procedure, your screen will be shared on the television. Now you can enter the Instagram application, locate the Reels and you will see them from your Smart TV screen.

If the model of your television does not appear, you must enter Screen Share mode or screen share and that’s it. On the other hand, you can also learn to use and configure your Google Home device in an easy way to use it when you want to share your mobile screen and entertain yourself with Instagram Reels.