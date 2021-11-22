For a few days, we have been able to find one of the most curious crossovers of the whole month in terms of video games. No, we are not talking about Naruto in Fortnite, which also has its that one, but about the appearance of the well-known artist Ed Sheeran on our mobile screens when we open Pokémon GO. And it is that, in addition to showing a collaboration with clothes and skins for our game avatar, also a small concert is ready whose premiere is more than imminent. Without a doubt, it is a striking event after the Festival of Lights in recent weeks.

The artist had already made cameos of this type in the past, like the one we enjoyed years ago in Game of Thrones, although this collaboration has not ceased to be striking. In this case, the Ed Sheeran’s concert in Pokémon GO will be available from this Monday, November 22 at 8:00 p.m. in Spanish time, and we can access its content through the game’s news tab. The broadcast can also be enjoyed for the next 7 days, so it will not be necessary to be attentive from 8 in the afternoon of the first day. In this way, Pokémon GO players will be able to enjoy the artist with greater flexibility of schedules.

The concert will be composed of up to 6 songs from his best-known repertoire and from his new album. The chosen ones, thus, will be the following: Perfect, Thinking Out Loud, Bad Habits, Overpass Graffiti, Shivers and First Times. In fact, there will also be an interesting change in the main music of the game during the next 7 days, since, at nightfall, the song that will play will be that of Overpass Graffiti, instead of the generic nocturnal theme.

In addition, Pokémon GO will also make some changes these days following the collaboration with Ed Sheeran. The singer, who has a predilection for water-type starter Pokémon, will make this selection of initials up to the sixth generation appear more frequently in our streets over the next few days, especially highlighting the return of Squirtle with sunglasses, a variant that had not appeared in the game for a long time. Also, with the exception of Froakie, there will be a small chance of finding these initials in their varicolored version.