Most platforms want to connect users with other people, be they family friends or new acquaintances. The bad thing is that sometimes you can meet someone with whom it is no longer pleasant to share. In this case, Instagram provides tools to shield your security. Now, if the person who has been blocked is you, you may wonder how to view the profile of someone who blocked you, in this article we will teach you how to do it.

View the profile of a person who blocked me on Instagram from my account

exist many ways to restrict other users’ access to the information that a person has in their account on Instagram. This goes from have a private account, even preventing the display of your stories or hindering direct messages to certain followers. The most radical form of restriction is through the total blocking of a person.

When you are a follower of a person you can talk to them, comment on their content and stories, but when you have been blocked you cannot do any of that. Therefore, if you notice that an account you follow can no longer see their publications, you send them a direct message and they do not respond, it may be because that person has blocked you.

One way to confirm this, is visiting the user’s profile from your account. If you put the name of the person in the search bar and you do not get any results, the most likely thing is that that person does not want to have contact with you. Therefore, you can no longer see her profile and any other information about her.

How do I know when someone blocks me from Instagram?

Instagram doesn’t notify you when you’ve been blocked by another user, since it always tries to protect the privacy among its members. Therefore, it is difficult to establish the exact moment when this action occurred.

What can help you in this case is to study the general behavior of the person. For example, if it is a user who constantly uploads information to the platform and now you cannot see it, it is because something is happening.

Another thing is to ask other followers of that person that you trust, if the user in question has made a recent publication. If you don’t remember seeing it, then there is no doubt that you are no longer welcome on that account.

Can I use an application to see who is blocking me on Instagram?

Of course, you can use an application to obtain that information. However, it is good that you take into consideration that external applications have a number of risks for your privacy.

They ask for your personal information to access your account, this exposes you to your profile being stolen or to the improper use of your data. If you still want to continue with this, you just have to go to the online store to find the application of your choice.

What to do if I can’t see the profile of someone who blocked me on Instagram?

If you can’t see someone’s profile, you can do several things to try to access it. However, before that you should bear in mind that if a person no longer wants you to have any contact with her is for a reason.

Analyze if you have had inappropriate behavior so that you can change it, also consider that if that person blocked your access and you try to force communication, they can consider it a form of harassment and report you. Finally, everyone has the right to protect their security and we must respect that right.

Find the person outside of your account

Although Instagram will always try to protect the privacy of its users, there will always be some tricks to circumvent some barriers. One of them is to search for the user outside of your account. To do this you must close your session in the application. Then, in the browser put Instagram.com and the name of the person.

If you can see the name of the profile, then it is a big indication that you were blocked. Now, if you are not sure of the user’s name and you remember that you started to follow it through a link, you should find if you have the link saved and place it in the search engine.

Incognito window

The tricks that we mention you can also use it with the incognito window of your browser to get the results of your search without the application detecting that it is you. Now, in some cases, the user may have deleted their account and this is for a reason that prevents you from accessing their account.

To verify this, you can ask a friend to visit that profile and if they can access it, the problem is with you. Now if that person does not get a result then the account does not exist.