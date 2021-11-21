You may know about WhatsApp Messenger, the instant messaging application that can be used by anyone with a smart phone. However, you may not know about WhatsApp Business. This is identical to WhatsApp Messenger, but it has the difference that is for business use.

This application for business use in addition to being used on mobile phones, can also be used on computers. In short, it will show what you need to use a WhatsApp Business account on a computer, how to use WhatsApp Business on a computer, and how to download WhatsApp Business on a PC.

What do I need to do to be able to use my WhatsApp Business account on my PC?

To be able to use your WhatsApp Business account on your PC it is important that you have at least 3 things which are:

A fast computer

A phone with the WhatsApp Business application

Fast and stable internet connection

These are the only things that you must have for use WhatsApp Business. Another thing that you must have on your computer to be able to enjoy all the functions of WhatsApp Business is a micro. By having a mic, you can send voice memos to other people from the same computer without the need to use the phone.

The good thing about using WhatsApp Business on a computer is that two people will have access to the account at the same time. Thanks to this, the work of customer service to a considerable extent. So, in case you don’t have a WhatsApp Business account yet, you can quickly create one.

Procedure to access WhatsApp Business from the computer

Since you have seen what is needed to use WhatsApp Business on your PC, the time has come for you to see what is the procedure to access your account. In advance it is important that you know that no need to download any program on the computer to be able to use WhatsApp Business.

With the QR code

The way that you will enter your WhatsApp Business account from the computer is through the QR code provided by WhatsApp Web. Now, pay attention to the whole process:

Turn on your pc Open the default web browser Enter the WhatsApp Web Now, open the WhatsApp Business application on your mobile Press the icon with the three dots in the ‘Chats’ section Choose the option that says ‘Linked Devices’ And with your mobile phone you are going to scan the code that is displayed on your computer screen

After you scan that QR code, you will enter your WhatsApp Business account from your computer. It is important that you know that from WhatsApp Web you will not be able to use all the features of your account. From there you can only use the most basic functions such as sending messages, reviewing contact information and viewing status updates.

If you want to make a change that has to do with the internal workings of WhatsApp Business, you will have to pick up your phone and make the changes from the application. However, when it comes to connectivity there are no problems, since WhatsApp Business can be used on two computers at the same time.

Can WhatsApp Business be downloaded to the computer as an application?

There is no computer program for WhatsApp Business, the only way to use WhatsApp Business without having a mobile phone is through an Android emulator. With the emulator then you will have to download the WhatsApp Business app from the Play Store.

On the other hand, the fact that there is no WhatsApp Business program for computers does not mean that it is not being worked on. The version of WhatsApp Business for computers and also the WhatsApp Messenger version. Once you have this application, you will not have to have a mobile to use WhatsApp Business whenever you want.