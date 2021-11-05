Among the barrage of products that you can find in the beauty department or aisle, you may be able to find countless ingredients that can help various skin problems, however, few of them are as effective as retinol can be, a compound derived from vitamin A, a cosmetic component that guarantees multiple benefits for the skin.

What is retinol?

Retinol is a synthetic derivative of vitamin A, but it is included in a broader category of retinoids. When applied topically, this product is converted to retinoic acid through specialized enzymes found within the skin.

Retinol was first approved in the 1970s for use in acne patients. Helps promote cell renewal and prevents clogged pores. This will help prevent the appearance of blemishes and improve the way skin care products penetrate our skin, thus maximizing the results of cosmetic products that we use as part of our daily routine.

The main benefits of retinol

Retinol has many benefits, but there are five main reasons why people use retinol as part of their daily care routine. Here we will tell you what those reasons are more thoroughly.





May decrease acne breakouts

If you have a case of acne that resists any type of treatment, retinol may be just what you need. By unclogging the pores, retinol clears the skin and prevents further breakouts. Naturally, less acne will result in less scars and marks on the face. Additionally, retinoids can amplify the effects of other medicinal creams and gels, allowing you to get the maximum benefits from whatever treatment you are using to reduce breakouts.

Retinol fights the signs of aging

You can rest easy knowing that retinol is one of the most widely used anti-aging ingredients on the market. Originally marketed as an acne treatment in the 1970s, tretinoin was quickly shown to have considerable anti-aging effects, especially in its action on expression lines and early signs of age.

Helps keep skin tone even

One of the many remarkable aspects of retinol is that it stimulates the renewal of skin cells, which manifests as a kind of “exfoliating” effect on the dermis. Dry, dull skin gives way to new, brighter, more even-toned skin, with higher levels of collagen and elastin that not only prevent an aged appearance or off on the skin.

It is a reliable product and a safe investment

Depending on your budget, you can invest in high-end cosmetic products without a problem, however, retinol is one of the only ingredients with scientifically proven benefits that guarantees you great results.

You can buy it with and without a prescription

For most people, an over-the-counter retinoid should be enough to get started. The lower dose allows the skin to get used to the product with a lower risk of irritation. These lower doses of retinol also have fewer side effects than prescription retinoic acid. However, the trade-off is that it can take longer to see visible results. If you have any questions about the required dosage, consult a dermatologist or plastic surgeon.

Key products

If you are interested in adding retinol as part of your daily beauty routine, then these products cannot be left out of your shopping list and your dressing table.

Revitalift Laser by L’Oréal Paris





For night care routines, we have this L’Oreal Paris serum that promises to combat facial wrinkles in depth, giving the skin a more supple, smooth and hydrated appearance in the morning. You find it available for 20.90 euros.

Pure Retinol Night Serum Deep Wrinkles Revitalift Laser L’Oréal Paris

StriVectin Intensive Night Treatment





This intensive cream fights the signs of aging and rejuvenates the skin of the face at the same time, thanks to NIA 114 technology that moisturizes and provides firmness while you sleep. You find it available reduced from 91 to 63.70 euros.

Advanced Retinol Intensive Night Treatment 50 ml StriVectin

Redermic R by La Roche Posey





Intended to be used during the day, this Redermic R cream from La Roche Posey focuses on reversing the damage of photo-aging on our skin, helping to match the color and texture that sun spots can cause on our face. You find it reduced from 38.90 to 31.10 euros.

Intensive day corrector dermatological care Redermic R SPF30 40 ml La Roche Posay

Inhibit Retinol Eye by Natura Bissé





Specifically designed for the eye contour, this Natura Bissé product helps maintain a rejuvenated appearance without puffiness and dark circles. Helps provide a tightening effect, leaving behind the tired look of the eyelids. You find it available for 129.50 euros.

Inhibit Retinol Eye Lift Eye Contour 15 ml Natura Bissé

Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Facial Serum





A product for everyday use with which the production of collagen and hyaluronic acid to help reduce wrinkles, lighten dark spots and brighten our skin. With ceramides, peptides, and retinol, this is one of our favorite products on the list. You find it available from 50 euros.

Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Facial Serum

