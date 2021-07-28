The voice you establish for your practice should be consistent and help convey the message you want to send. With so many ways to connect with your patients Using a consistent voice will help increase consistency and recognition of your messages. And it will facilitate the flexibility of who can send them

The right tone: a key element in communication

So to make sure patients understand us too. We have to learn a different skill: we have to switch from medical to non-medical language.

So how can we make sure patients understand us?

Make sure you want to be understood.

In some cases, when doctors use their fancy language. Patients have the impression that we do not want to be understood. For example, when they have questions that they cannot answer. Or when we talk about malignant diseases and survival rates or complications. The truth is, patients can smell that.

So be optimistic but also honest and clear.

Provide only important information.

Think about how detailed the patient’s understanding of their illness needs to be: What information is relevant to her? When giving a diagnosis, you do not need to know the pathological features and serum markers.

Example 1: A patient with membranous glomerulonephritis does not need to know what distinguishes it from membranoproliferative GN. It is more than enough when you know that there is a reaction comparable to an allergic reaction in your kidneys. Leading to loss of function.

Example 2: Explanation of a procedure: When explaining a CVC insertion, it is not necessary to explain the lead and the dilator. All you have to get is: small anesthesia needle, large needle, then catheter, then suture.

And the risks, of course, should be explained in more detail and precisely for legal reasons.

Ditch all the fancy language!

No thrombi, just blood clots.

No colonoscopy, more like a camera on your butt …

That can also cause irritations. Many sophisticated patients will insist that you use fancy language again.

They argue that they have an uncle who is a doctor and that they have been observing Grays’ anatomy for years. But the problem is, you don’t have time to find out if they talk about medicine before you talk to them. So don’t talk about medicine.

Lastly, make sure the patient has understood. Ask him if he has any questions left, or better: how he feels about what he has talked about. If you obey these rules, each patient will get what you just talked about.

Practice

As with all skills, non-medical conversation should be practiced. For that there are two exercises.

Exercise No. 1: If you have children, you can practice this every day: go with your nephew or niece (3-5 years old) and explain how car insurance works.

Imagine you meet a person who lived in the year 1700. Explain to this person what a burger king is and how it works. You cannot use any vocabulary, the person would not understand. (Car, hamburger, etc.)

These exercises will get you started!

