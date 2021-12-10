The transmission of video and audio is essential for work, leisure, study and even socializing. People who have a computer with such a good camera, they can use their mobile phone to use it as an external camera. For this, a simple process must be carried out.

In all the paragraphs below, it will be shown what must be done to use your Android cell phone as an external camera for your computer. Apart from this, we will explain to you what are the limitations of use Android system phones like a kind of webcam.

What limitations exist when using the camera that the PC includes as a webcam?

There are several limitations when using the camera of a mobile phone as an external camera of a PC. There are at least two problems, which can greatly affect video enjoyment.

Image resolution

The modern mobile phones have had an improvement in the camera. That is why the resolution with which you will obtain the video will be relatively high depending on the device you have. This can be a problem if you have a slow internet connection or if the other party has a slow internet connection.

The only solution for such problem is to enter the ‘Camera’ application, go to ‘Settings’ and lower the quality of the camera. In addition, you should also make sure not to lower the quality so much, in this way the video will not look so bad either.

Image fluency

The phone must first receive the video signal and then send it to the computer. So that can cause the image to not flow normally or to arrive at its destination a little delayed.

In case you did not know, with your PC you will have the possibility to modify the webcam of your browser both Chrome and Firefox. Which almost none of the people who have updated computers, know can be done. Adjusting these types of details can help you when it comes to receive video calls from Messenger, Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

How do I use an Android webcam for video calls on my computer?

There are two ways to use the camera of Android mobile devices like a computer webcam. These two ways are through a USB cable and from a wireless connection. See how a mobile is used as a webcam from either of both ways:

With a USB cable

The use of Android phones as a webcam is possible only thanks to applications that allow you to provide the camera access to computers. There are many applications that do this type of work, but the vast majority have flaws. Now, pay attention to the process so you can see how this type of thing is done:

Turn on your cell phone and PC On your mobile, start the Play Store or open the browser Download an app called ‘DroidCam Wireless Webcam‘ Download the program ‘DroidCam’ for PC Connect the USB cable of the mobile, next to the computer Activate ‘Debugging’ via USB on your mobile Open the ‘DroidCam’ on your computer Select USB pairing Give ‘OK’ to the administrator permissions and everything will be ready

Wirelessly

The best of use your phone as a wireless webcam is that if you want to show something specific to the people who are connected to the video, you will not have to carry the PC with you. However, pay attention to the following process:

Download the DroidCam app for your cell phone Download the ‘DroidCam’ program for computers Connect the computer and the cell phone to the same Wi-Fi network Check the Wi-Fi IP address of your cell phone and place it in the DroidCam program on your computer Open the ‘DroidCam’ app on your cell phone Choose if you want little video and sound or only video Finally, click on ‘Start’ or ‘Start’

Why doesn’t my Android camera appear as a webcam on my PC if it’s already connected?

The times that the camera does not transmit the video to the computer, it may be due to a problem during connection or because the USB cable is not in good condition. When these types of problems arise, try the following things:

Try another USB cable

Restart the mobile, the computer and try to make the connection again

Check if the computer and the cell phone are connected to the same Wifi Zone

Clear the cache to the mobile app

Run DroidCam as administrator on your PC

By trying these 5 things, you should be able to come up with solve all problems that you have for the connection. It should be noted that, once you successfully connect, you will be able to record the video that is transmitted on your monitor using PowerPoint.

Sometimes, due to the Android version or the computer system, some of the programs or applications are not compatible with the device. For these types of problems, the solution is use other programs and also other applications. These are the best applications to use your cell phone as a webcam:

Using Ivcam

This application is used to connect your computer together with your mobile and even allows you to use the cell phone camera. The good thing about this app is that it is very simple when it comes to the process for the link between the computer and the phone.

With the Droidcam App

Droidcam is the app we mentioned earlier, but there is an improved version that came out recently. That version received a little change in the name. Therefore, you should search for it as ‘Droidcam’

From the Irium webcam application

Irium is perfect for connect computers with all kinds of mobile phones. However, it specializes in those who have problems with the Wi-Fi zone.