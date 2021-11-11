It’s almost funny that in a car game like Forza Horizon 5 we need to have a fast travel, but it is like this. However, we don’t just get it and to get it we need to do a number of things first. In a open world Unlocking this ability is very useful, although the landscapes that the game of Mexico gives us are impressive.

To save you time, in the following guide we leave you all the information about the fast travel and how to get it. Do not miss it!

How to unlock fast travel in Forza Horizon 5

To get the fast travel we have to perform a series of tasks first, since it is not given to us automatically. These tasks in questions are very particular and consist of buying a property and getting through an event; more concretely “Expedition to Guanajuato”, within Horizon Street Scenes.

When we have completed this race, we will have to buy the house of Good views for 2 million dollars and then yes, we can use fast travel to transport ourselves to any point on the map automatically.