If you want to uninstall one or more programs in Windows, but for some reason when doing so, these programs prevent you, then you have come to the right place. Here in see how it’s done we will tell you why this situation occurs and also how you can uninstall it without any inconvenience.

What causes a program installed in Windows to not be uninstalled?

There are many people who have ever correctly installed any program on their personal computer with Windows operating system, however, when it comes to removing it, that is, uninstalling it, they have problems, since they cannot do it.

Then it is something very annoying, but it has a solution, and if you have wondered what causes a program that you have installed on your personal computer with Windows operating system not to let you uninstall it. The answer is that many times inadvertently to delete the program, we go to the folder called Program Files, and we delete the folder that is associated with the program. And this is when this inconvenience occurs.

That is why we recommend that you never do what we just mentioned, since if you go to the folder where all your programs are located, it will continue to appear, but you will no longer be able to delete files that are related to the program, whether they are the registry entries or any other junk files that gradually accumulate.

How can I remove software from my computer that cannot be removed normally?

When removing or uninstalling a program on a computer with Windows operating system, we usually do it through the control panel, however, as we have already mentioned, sometimes the program appears on the list but does not allow you to uninstall it or it can also happen that it does not even appear in the list of programs.

So that’s why below We will leave you various methods that can help you to uninstall those programs that do not allow you to remove or uninstall as you normally do.

Using the program’s uninstaller

The first method to uninstall a software or program that does not allow you to remove it, is using the uninstaller that is included in the same program. In short, any application that we install it comes with file that is its own uninstaller. In general, this file can be located with the name of Unistall, however, depending on the language this can change.

To uninstall the program you must go to the folder where unistall is located, usually it is on local disk C, then in program files.

Once you are in program files, you must find the folder of the program you want to uninstall. And then the file named Unistaller, unistall, or just uninstall. Then, you have to open it and finally continue with the process to achieve complete uninstallation. It should be noted that Program Files may also appear as Program Files.

If for some reason this method doesn’t work for you, don’t worry, there are many other methods that you can apply. As for example, from the internet you can download a tool designed to uninstalling said program, you can Google something like uninstaller (and type is name of the program). When obtaining the results, always choose the official page of the creator, and then follow the instructions that are needed for the download, and in this way you will be using the appropriate uninstaller.

Another option that you can apply to eliminate or uninstall a program that does not allow you to do so, is using software that is responsible for carrying out any type of uninstallation and correctly, among the most used and complete we have the following:

You can find both for free, but they also have a paid version that is much more complete, however, the free one does its job very well and I think that just by using either of the two you will be able to eliminate the program without presenting difficulty.

Reinstall and uninstall the software again

Another method that may sound a bit useless, but has worked for many people is reinstall the program you want to remove and overwrite all its files, and then uninstall it as you always would, that is, by going to the Windows control panel.

As a last option to remove the program that does not allow you to do so, you can restore the Windows system, that is, you can go back to the time when you were installing the program, however, this can only be applied when the program you want to remove has finished to install.