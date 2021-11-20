Today, there are many dangers on the internet, so your children could be affected if you do not have a good control with which you can monitor the sites they enter and block access to inappropriate content for them. Google has the best of tools for this job and it’s called Family Link, which we’ll talk about next.

How does the Google Family Link parental control panel work?

Google Family Link is a personalized parental control system that works through the Google account that you have open on your child’s device. Through this you can restrict access to certain web addresses on your son or daughter’s phone so that in this way they do not see or enter sites that are inappropriate for them because of their young age.

Through this tool not only you can restrict the access your children have to web pages, but you can monitor the time they spend online and choose the amount of time you want to spend on the web so that it is not distracted from other duties such as school or a sport that they practice. But you can also deactivate it if you see that your children are old enough for more freedom.

How can you see what your Google Family Link access code is?

The access codes to Family Link are nothing more than an alphanumeric password that you receive in your email account and through which you can enter this application and make the pertinent edits there, such as eliminating a certain restriction that you had imposed on your son or daughter.

Something that is important for you to know is that these keys or codes are not permanent and last around five minutes. After this time elapses it is no longer valid and You will have to request a new code. That is why it is necessary that you be a bit quick in the edits you want to make and that the internet connection is very stable.

What should you do to change your access code to Google Family Link?

If you want to change the code to enter Google Family because you have forgotten it, you only have to change the password from your Google account. When you are in your account you will go to ‘Your account information’. From here you will click on new passwords and there already you can change the password the one that you see best just by clicking on ‘Change’ and you will follow the steps indicated there.

If you want to make sure that the parental control that you have put on your child’s device does work and see the results of the searches that he does on his phone, you have to enter the Family Link application or enter from the official website. Then you are going to get into your child’s profile and click on ‘Manage settings’ and here you have to select ‘Google Searches’ and from here you will view all searches that your son does from his phone.

How can you add a new ‘Father’ to your Google Family Link account?

In case you are the only parent who is added to the Family Link account and you want to add another, you must configure the controls of the app, you will be able to do it this way. You will enter the Family Link app on your cell phone and you will click on the menu on the left side of the screen and you will see the ‘Family Group’ portion, touch it and then you will click on ‘Add privileges’. Now you are going to add the person you want and you will give him the privilege of father or mother and then confirm the action.