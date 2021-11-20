This 2021 is a special year for Xbox, because not only does it mark 1 year since the launch of its new generation consoles (Xbox Series X and Series S), but also the brand turned 20 years of life, where that November 15, 20021 the first Xbox was introduced. And to celebrate, we tell you how to use your karaoke console.

Xbox: from console to karaoke

In order to fulfill this purpose you will need to use Spotify or Deezer. In the case of the first, you do not need to be a premium user to use this function, while with Deezer it is a requirement to have a subscription.

In the case of Deezer, when you open the application on your Xbox and play a song you can access the option of “Lyrics”, which shows the lyrics of the song in real time so that you can follow the track as it is and sing your favorite tracks.

Also, Deezer launched 2 exclusive playlists to celebrate 20 years of Xbox, these playlists can be found as ‘Xbox 20th’ and ‘Halo Classics’.

“Our community of gamers loves their personal music as much as their favorite Xbox video games. Now we expand the experience they live with their console, offering them the lyrics of the songs to give them even more entertainment options. Never before has it been so easy to put together a karaoke session if you feel like it. And when it’s time to play, Deezer is with you too, offering you a personal soundtrack that goes with your digital adventure. ” said Clement Durandeau, Partnership Integration Product Manager at Deezer.

In the case of Spotify, you will have to play a song and then go to the right corner of the screen where the “Lyrics” button is located to see the lyrics in real time.

In this case, Spotify has not released special playlists for the 20 years of the company.