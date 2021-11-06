Go to the Smart Hub button if you have the classic Samsung infrared remote. If you have the current Smart Remote control we can touch on the icon of the house that we will see just below the control wheel. In this case, the bottom bar of applications and options will open and we have to go to the gear icon to touch “settings”. If you have the classic remote, the settings menu will open automatically and we can start following the steps.

Automatic tuning

Once we have settings open, the instructions are identical.

Open settings

You will see a menu with different options: Image Sound Issue general Attendance

We are going to “Issue”(Which we will see with an antenna icon similar to the one you can see in the screenshot below)

Once inside the broadcast, we go to the first section: Automatic tuning. Here a pop-up window will appear telling us that the search removes the current ones. Confirm with the “Start” button and it will ask us what type of antenna do we want to choose to search. There are three options:

Air for DTT channels

Cable

Satellite if your TV model is compatible with this tuner

Choose the one you need and again we will have to choose between several options because the Samsung Smart TV will ask us the type of channel:

Digital and analog

Digital (DTT television and radio channels)

Analogical

Once you choose, it will start scanning to show you the results. When the search has finished we will see that a complete list and a summary with the total of the television channels is displayed. To confirm, click on “Close” and we will have all tuned in.

Manual tuning

If we want to do it manually, the steps are similar but we must choose another section of the menu of our television. We access the settings or configuration by following the previous steps until we reach the broadcast section. Here, instead of choosing “automatic tuning” as we have done before, we must scroll and go to “expert settings” that we will see in the photo below.

We use the controller to tap on “Configuration for experts”And we will see a series of available options to choose from:

Manual tuning

Fine tuning

Transfer channel list

Delete CAM operator profile

Satellite system

Language setting

HBBTV Settings

Etc

The one that interests us is the first: Manual tuning. We touch on the option by pressing the “ok” button on the remote and it will give us to choose:

Tuning to digital channels

Analog Channel Tuning

We chose the first “digital channel tuning” and played on it. A new window will open with all the available ones as well as the frequency of each of them and the bandwidth.

If you want to add new ones, tap on “new”(As you can see in the image) and your Samsung Smart TV will open a new menu where you can choose channel, frequency and bandwidth. We can manually tune all the channels like this.

We can also touch on “Tuning analog channels” to create a new channel but, as you will see when you click, nothing appears in the search because it is an option that has not been available in our country for years.

Transfer channels

Another option that Samsung offers us on its televisions is to transfer channels from another television you have. If you have already tuned channels on another device and have already ordered it, you may not want to have to do it again. Therefore, you only need a USB device or a pendrive that allows us to move or transfer them from one to another and have them ordered.

To do this, the steps are simple:

We open the settings or configuration section of the TV

We go to the “Issuance” section following the previous steps

We look for the section of “Configuration for experts”

We open this section

Let’s go to the third option: Trans. list can

The first thing we will have to enter here is the PIN. If you have not changed it, it will be 0000. The television will now give us two options: Import from USB and Export from USB. It is as simple as doing a step on the television from which you want to copy the channels and doing the opposite step where you want to import them. You only need to have the pendrive connected to the USB port of the TV and you will be able to export it in one to import it in another. The copy will take a few minutes and a message will appear confirming that it was successful and that the channel list copy is complete.

Order

When we have already tuned in all the channels, we will only have one step left: order them. If you have followed the advice of transferring them from one device to another you will not need to order because it will be automatic but if you have made an automatic or manual tuning we will need to place each one where it corresponds according to our tastes, customs …

We touch the settings button or Smart Hub

Let’s go to “Channel List”

In the upper right, we choose “Edit channels”

Now all available channels will appear here in a random order of tuning. You simply need to find the one that interests you, select it and choose the option “change number”. Once you have selected it, you can move with the arrows or controls on the remote until you place it on the corresponding number. To confirm, you press the central button.

Steps may vary slightly depending on the TV or remote. There may be a specific button on your remote to open the channels or you may have the Smart Remote that instead of using the directional arrows allows us to do it with the directional wheel on the remote. But, in general, the steps are practically identical and we must repeat them one by one until all the channels are at the number that interests us.