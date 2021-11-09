How to Stream Like a Pro

If you want to stream like a pro, you need to equip yourself with the right gadgets to succeed, here we share everything you need to make your channel work.

Playing is easy but to stream like a pro you need the equipment that does justice to your game and your charisma.

There are several factors to consider before hitting the big GO LIVE button on YouTubeFor example the lighting, the audio quality, the video output and the organization of the software, to transmit. If you want to succeed as a streamer, it also takes practice, charisma, luck, and of course the right gear.

While we can’t help you with everything to become a streaming star, we can recommend the tools for you to broadcast like a pro from day one. Here are the gadgets you need.

HyperX QuadCast S

Some microphones are designed to blend in with their surroundings and for gamer streaming it stands out the QuadCast S from HyperX. The QuadCast S has an illuminated core with customizable RGB effects, that adds a touch of color to the screen at all times.

It also has an internal pop filter and four polar patterns, including the cardioid, you can check the price of the HyperX QuadCast S at this link . This is an option if you already have a decent pair of headphones or are planning to buy one.

Razer BlackShark V2

If you are looking for style and performance in headphones, Razer it has everything you are looking for. The BlackShark V2 it’s a gaming headset with everything you need to stream.

With memory foam ear cushions, a detachable microphone, and sound isolation, these headphones are great even for streaming with a lot of background noise. You can know the price of the BlackShark V2 at this link .

Razer Kiyo Pro

Lighting is very important and if you have low light you will need the Razer Kiyo Pro. Is a USB camera with an adaptive light sensor It takes full advantage of dim, backlit and string-lit environments, and is capable of 1080p 60fps image capture, or 30fps HDR mode.

This is a high quality broadcast camera with a wide angle lens and a sleek circular profile, and it comes with a privacy cover to ensure there are no accidents in the air. To know the price of the camera Razer Kiyo Pro, you can visit this link .

REAWUL large RGB mouse pad

If you want to stand out get this illuminated keyboard and mouse mat. The REAWUL RGB mat is an extended mat measuring 78cm by 30cm, which easily covers the area of ​​a full-size keyboard and mouse, with illuminated edges.

The pad has 8 RGB lighting modes with fixed and animated options, and is powered via USB. You can know the price of the illuminated mat REAWUL RGB at this link.

Ready! You already know what gadgets you need to stream like a pro from the first day of transmission.