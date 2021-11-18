In the last two years, online education has become very popular. It is true that online education has existed for a long time, but it had not taken as much force. The Classroom is one of the many google features and it serves specifically to make it easier for people to study online.

Many have multiple doubts about this Google function, the most frequent questions are: how to make calls in Classroom, how is the Classroom linked with Google Meet and how to schedule meetings. We will answer each of these questions shortly and we will also explain other things related to the Classroom.

What is the procedure to create your video call in Classroom?

It is important that you learn to increase your productivity with the Classroom in order to know what the real advantages it provides are. The first step in learning how to get the most out of the Classroom is to make video calls. How safe you have used the Classroom beforeThe process to create a video call will be explained below:

Enter the Play Store to download the Classroom.

Once you have it in your mobile storage, log in.

Then, configure all the details of the video conference as you prefer.

When you finish with this configuration, you will start the meeting and wait for the other people to connect.

This is how the Classroom meetings are made for video calls. It should be noted that since the Classroom is an application for virtual classes, it is normal that they have a feature that allows you to send files. Another way to get the most out of this application is by learning how to save files on your phone or computer.

How can you link Google Meet to teach in Classroom?

Apart from using the Classroom individually, this application to make video calls for student purposes can be link with Google Meet. Google Meet is another app that allows you to make video calls, but this app is much more focused when it comes to video calling for socializing.

However, no matter what the purpose of this other Google application is, the important thing is to know how to link services of both apps:

Enter the Classroom application that you have downloaded and installed on your mobile phone.

Inside Classroom you are going to choose any of the types of classes what you want.

what you want. Then go to the Google Meet application that you should have downloaded earlier.

Log into Google Meet and look for the option that says ‘Generate link ‘in Classroom.

‘in Classroom. Once you click on ‘Generate link’ the specific URL for you to do your class will be displayed.

To end, press where it says ‘Save’ and you will place that same link in the Google Meet application.

It should be noted that with Google Meet you can easily schedule meetings to get everything ready whenever you want communicate with other people.

What to do to start a video meeting on Meet through Google Classroom?

Meet-to-Classroom calls can be made through a link. If you already have the Google Meet link as shown before, you just need to follow the next process:

Enter the Google Meet application.

Log into the app and start the video meeting.

During that same video call, he begins to share the access data of the meeting.

You will enter these access data from the Google Meet meeting in the Classroom to connect to the call.

This is the easiest way to initiate a Google Meet call through Classroom. Another thing you can do is schedule your Google Meet meetings with Classroom.

How to schedule Google Meet meetings to teach in Classroom?

Program Google Meet meetings to teach through Classroom is a method that many are using today. Pay attention to how this kind of thing is done:

Enter the Google Meet application.

Go to the calendar part.

Press the option ‘ Add guests ‘.

‘. Enter each of the respective data of the people who will be in the video meeting.

Click on ‘Save’.

Finally, take out the Google Meet conference link and enter it in Classroom.

What is the way in which your students will be able to enter the virtual class?

So that people can access the virtual class that you have created, you will have to add their data when scheduling the meeting or if not give them the link of the meeting. Although using the link is much easier, it is recommended that you always enter the data of each of the people.

Thus, you can have more control when it comes to privacy. Also, the connection will be much more stable.