How to Sign in to TikTok for Android: All the Ways

TikTok is one of the most popular applications among Android users, especially the youngest enjoy this social network. More and more people decide to give it a try and download this app on their devices. When you have downloaded the app on your Android phone or tablet, the first thing you will have to do is log in to TikTok.

As many of you have already seen, we find different ways to access the account in this application. Logging into TikTok is confusing for many users, due to the many options that are provided to us to enter the app on Android. Therefore, we are going to tell you more about these options that are given to us in it.

The idea is that you can learn more about the options we have available in the app when it comes time to log in. Thus, if you know more about each of them, it will be easier for you to choose the method that best suits you to carry out that TikTok login on Android. All of them are valid methods, but the choice is something that will depend on each of you and your preferences in this regard.

Sign in to TikTok for Android

Logging into TikTok is different from other apps, since this social network gives us many options. The usual thing is that we have an access email, or use a name and username. In this case you will be able to see that we are offered more methods to open our account in the application. This is something that for some people is confusing, but it is especially comfortable since it is thus possible to have more options and have one that better fits what we are looking for at that moment.

When you have downloaded TikTok from the Play Store on your phone, you are going to open the app. Once opened, we are at the account access screen. This screen is where the social network leaves us with a series of options. These are the ways in which we are able to log into TikTok:

Use a phone number or email.

Continue with Facebook.

Continue with Google.

Continue with Twitter.

Browse as a guest.

The only thing you gon ‘have to do then is to choose that method with which you want to log in in your account in the application. Once you have chosen the method, you just have to follow the steps that are indicated on the screen and you will have already completed the login in the app. Although choosing one of these options to log in is precisely what generates many doubts among users. Since in many cases they do not know which option is better or the differences involved in using one or the other. Therefore, we tell you more about each of these options to log into the app on Android.

Use phone number or email

This first option to log in to TikTok is a classic way to access the account, that is, we use an email or a phone number and create a password to access the account then. This is also a method that can be used if we do not want to link our account on other platforms such as Google or Facebook to the video application. Thus, to enter the account in TikTok we are going to use or either our phone number or we will give you an address email us. This is going to be what we are going to use then when logging into the well-known app on our mobile or from the PC also in the future.

If we choose this option, We will also be asked to establish our date of birth, is the way to confirm that we meet the minimum age to be able to use this application on Android. Once this information has been entered, we will establish either the telephone number or the email with which to enter TikTok. Then a confirmation code will be sent to us, so that we can verify our identity and when we have entered the code it will be possible for us to start using the app on Android.

The second way to log into TikTok on Android is by using Continue with Facebook. Many users have Facebook installed on their Android phones and use this social network regularly. Therefore, we are left in this case continue with the Facebook session in this app. This will allow the login to be very simple, by directly using that session that we have open on Facebook for Android at that time. This helps that many users make use of this method to access the app.

Using this method assumes that you Facebook account is then linked to TikTok, which is something that many of you may not want to happen. When we use this method, we will be asked to confirm on Facebook that it is really us who are trying to open TikTok using this method. A notification is issued in our account, where this login attempt is reported and there we can confirm this then.

Continue with Google

This next option is actually identical to the previous one. That is, we can log in to TikTok through our Google account (or Gmail account). On an Android phone or tablet we have an active Google account, since one is needed to be able to use the device at all times. So it is possible to use that account to log into the popular social network at any time. Again, this will assume that the Google account will be linked to your account on TikTok.

If we choose this method, an email will be sent to the Gmail account that we are linking at that moment. In that email we are notified that we have done this and asked to confirm if it is really us and it is not someone else who is using our account to enter TikTok. The only thing we will have to do then is confirm that it is us and thus be able to link both accounts, so that we can now use TikTok on Android. The name that we use in the Google account will be displayed in our account on the social network, as a consequence of using this method.

In the next option to log in to TikTok we are going to do the same as we have done in the previous two options. The difference is that in this case we will use the account we have on Twitter. Many people use this social network on their Android phones and are then allowed to link that account and active session to TikTok. This way you will have both accounts linked and you will be able to access TikTok directly through your account or profile on Twitter.

If we use this method, let’s see that a notification will be displayed on Twitter. In it, we will be asked to confirm that it is really us who are trying to enter TikTok using this option (link the account) and that it is not someone who is posing as us. Once we confirm this on Twitter, in that notification that has appeared on the screen, we can use the social video network without any problem on our Android phone. We will see the videos with the same username that we have on Twitter in this case.

Login as guest

The last option we have on TikTok for Android when logging in is to do it as a guest. This is an option we are not really logging into, rather, it is a way of being able to explore the video feed in the application without having to use or create an account in the popular application. What we will do is explore the feed as guests in it. This is an option that may be of special interest in some cases, such as being able to know if TikTok is an application that you should use, if it is something that is really for you or not.

You avoid having to create an account in the app, but you will be able to access the feed and watch videos in it with total normality. It can also be a good option if you simply want to watch videos to pass the time and you don’t feel like creating an account at that moment in the well-known app. On the other hand, the functions that can be used in this case are limited, that is, you will not have access to the functions that we normally have in TikTok if we use an account. So you will not have a full experience of using the popular Android app, unlike if you access it with a normal account. Although it may be of interest for those cases in which you simply want to navigate or test the app before deciding to open an account.