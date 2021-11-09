Instagram keeps creating new functionalities and giving more and more options to its users. In addition to being able to upload content from the computer, something that could not be done previously , for example, new functions have been integrated such as upload links to any story and from any profile (regardless of the number of followers you have), or the possibility of make shared posts on Instagram.

With Instagram Collabs we can co-author our post, for example, something especially useful if it is a shared project. It is not that it is a content co-creation tool but a way to share the authorship of a content. One of the authors creates the publication on IG and several profiles appear as authors of that publication.

Posts will have the same count of likes, comments, and views, so making a collaboration with an account with more impact than yours, may bring you better results.

Filter vs. Reality Jameela Jamil

How to share posts on Instagram

Shared publications or Collabs can be both in the feed with a normal publication (with a photo or video) and in a reels. The option appears the moment we get to the moment of writing the copy and we can locate the photo and tag whoever we want. When we give it to tag it seems like a new option: invite a collaborator.





We have to do the publication as usual and at the time prior to publishing it, mark “tag people”. An image will open with two options: add tag or invite a collaborator. We mark the second, we look for the corresponding person and we give him to continue. Once “invited”, we publish normally.





When someone tags us as collaborators of a publication, we will receive a notification similar to the one we would receive when we are mentioned in a story, as well as a pop up alert within Instagram to accept or reject the “collaboration”, as shown in the image that Facebook’s own spokesperson for Technological Communication, Alexandru Voica, shared through Twitter when the news of this change was released.





The user we will “invite” can accept or not, something that will not affect the content being published in our feed. It will come out as we have created it but only with our name at the top. If the collaborator accepts, the two names would come out, as we can see for example in this publication:

A way to make content and have that ideal photo that you took last Saturday appear in your best friend’s feed and yours. Without complications and in a much simpler way.