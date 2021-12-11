We must know that to publish a link in the profile history, such as sharing the profile link of a TikTok account on Facebook. It’s something that it is not done simply and directly, but there is a way to do it. You also have to know what the characteristics of these publications are so that they come out the way you want them, and thus remain active for the necessary time according to the taste or need of the user.

In this article we will show you how to do it, how to make the post happen and also last over time. We will teach you that this too it is possible to do it from Android, iPhone or PC.

Before starting, you should know that to share links in the story, has no restrictions to do so, but if there is a way to achieve it correctly whether we are using the PC, Android or iPhone. You must make use of the clipboard, since this is essential to manage the information that you are going to share in this case a link.

First you should know that in the stories section we can publish content, but keep in mind that this content will disappear after 24 hours If it has been published, if you want your shared link not to disappear after being published, you must configure it as Featured Content.

Find and copy to your clipboard

Now, you should know what this clipboard is and what this tool works for. The clipboard is the capacity that the mobile has either with the Android or iPhone system or the PC to save to RAM information that has been selected to later pass it to another program or any other place on the system where you want, that is, Copy (Ctrl + c), Paste (Ctrl + v) or Cut (Ctrl + x).

The clipboard is used when we use the option Copy, Cut, paste, translate and share, the object or text that you have selected and take it to another application or site. There are options for third-party programs to be able to access the clipboard in a more complete way and thus you will be able to see everything you have selected and later.

To add the link to your story, the first thing you should do is select the link and save it to the clipboard using Copy or Ctrl + c. Once you have the link copied to the clipboard, you go to the section of the wall where it says “What are you thinking?” And here you give Paste or Ctrl + v. Then click or select the “Publish” button.

After publishing you must go to the “Profile” and here look for the link that you just published and then select the option Share, in this place the option share in your story, from here you can make various modifications such as adding effects, stickers, adding text and anything else you like to modify, and then select Share story to finalize the process and thus the selected link will be added to your story.

We always look for a way to stay ahead in the way we share our stories with others. The Facebook social network is a great tool to achieve this goal.

But we have more options that we can use and improve the experience, and it is that we can sync your account with other social networks This way you will be able to share the links of other networks in your profile and thus publish the same story simultaneously in both one and the other and thus be able to cover all the available means to do so. For example, you can share your Instagram stories on Facebook without much hassle.

The synchronization of networks such as Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat among others with Facebook give us a greater scope of interaction with just a few configuration steps.

Share it from other websites

You can attract users to your profile sharing the profile link on this other page and thus achieve that through the website the publication of your product or brand can attract more visits to the wall of shared stories of the profile.

This alternative gives an advantage, since users who are not close to us on the network can be easily reached without having to search specific to come up with a shared story that may be a particular idea, product, or event.

Make a post on your profile and then send it to the story

We can find tools that make life easier, such as, put together a post as needed according to what you want that people interact and then so that it is not deleted in 24 hours you can configure it and share it in the story of your wall.

An example could be that in the mobile app we take a photo and then before sharing we configure if we want the post to be public or friends then press share and then share in your story.

Another example is that you can create and share a post with the URL of an Instagram account to gain more followers there. This is how it is simple and practical to take advantage of these safe tools, since they will lead you to reach the proposed goal.