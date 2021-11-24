So you can configure the response of the screen on the iPhone.

The iOS system keeps endless nooks and crannies with options to adjust the behavior of the mobile to the taste of each one. The display is no exception, so there are a lot of ins and outs that you can change that you may not have known about. For example, you can set screen response on iPhone.

There are a number of functions that can be used on any terminal, even if they are intended for people with tremors and other nervous or coordination disabilities. This includes all kinds of touch gestures and movements.

How to set screen response on iPhone

Let’s go with the settings that you can apply to change the response of the screen, all of them very easy to find and change.

Tap, swipe and tap repeatedly

They are the simplest gestures and the most used when using the mobile. Most are for quick and concrete actions in the system interface. However, it is possible to change its sensitivity, speed and intensity. For this you have to do the following:

Go to Settings, go to “Accessibility“, go into “Play“and press”Touch facilities“Then activate the option “Touch facilities”. You can configure the iPhone to do any of these things:

Respond to touches of a specified duration: Activate “ Hold down “, and then touch the Decrease button or Increase button to adjust the duration (the default is 0.10 seconds).

“, and then touch the Decrease button or Increase button to adjust the duration (the default is 0.10 seconds). Avoid unintentional swipe gestures: To increase the amount of movement required for a swipe gesture to start, tap “Swipe gestures“, active”Swipe gestures“and then adjust the necessary movement.

Treat multiple touches as one: Activate “ Ignore repetition “and then touch the Decrease button or Increase button to set the time allowed between multiple touches.

“and then touch the to set the time allowed between multiple touches. Reply to the first or last place touched: Select “Use home touch location“or”Use finishing touch location“.

Set hold gestures

This movement on the screen is often used to drag items or access additional options. What you can configure in this section are settings related to 3D Touch, whose technology is used by many iPhone models. So you can configure it:

Go to Settings “Accessibility“, click on”Play“and then touch”Haptic response“or”3D and haptic feedback“. Select the duration of the touch: Short or Long. On an iPhone with 3D Touch, you can also choose the necessary pressure: Soft, Medium or Firm Try the new setting on the image in the bottom of screen.

Touch to activate

Several generations ago, Apple developed a function for its mobile phones that allows them to be unlocked more quickly, taking advantage of facial recognition. In this way, you avoid pressing the start button of the terminal on each unlock. If you have plenty of this setting, you can easily disable it.

To do this, go to “Accessibility“from Settings, click on”Play“and then turn off” Tap to wake. “From iPhone X to iPhone 13 onwards, all models in between support this feature.

Touch back

Don’t you understand what this feature is about? It is very simple. Allows you to expand iPhone controls by tapping on the back of the device. The Touch back function makes it possible to configure two accesses, one for the double touch and the other for the triple, being able to assign many utilities:

Opens Settings on your iPhone. Click on Accessibility. In the second block, where it says Physical and motor skills we will click on Play. We will scroll down within Play and we will click on the last option where it says Touch back. Within this section we will have two options to configure the double and triple press.

Shake and undo

It is another help that has been in iOS for several years, although it may be a little more unknown by users. It allows you to undo an action on your mobile with a simple gesture, be it a configuration change or a misspelled word on the keyboard. It does not consist of any movement with the finger, but you simply have to shake the terminal.

If you occasionally shake the iPhone accidentally and this generates a problem on the mobile screen, you can deactivate the function “Shake to undo“. To do this, go into Settings, click on”Accessibility“and deactivate”Play“.

How to change the touch reaction of the mobile

Through the development of iOS, the system allows modifying the level of pressure necessary to activate the screen, when performing an action or to wake up 3D Touch. You just have to make a couple of adjustments:

Go to Settings and press, once more, “Accessibility“. Touch “Touch“and then 3D Touch and tactile feedback. Depending on the device you have, you may only see 3D Touch or tactile feedback. Activate the function and then use the slider to select a sensitivity level.

Virtually the entire iPhone catalog supports this feature, from the latest model to the iPhone 6s itself. And with the latter, these would be all the settings that you can modify in terms of the response on the iPhone screen.

