When it comes to sending images, messaging applications are an ideal element. WhatsApp is perhaps the most used, but we can also opt for Telegram. The problem is that both in one and the other quality is lost when sending a photo due to the compression systems they use.

Both applications perform a very aggressive compression of the image so that data traffic does not skyrocket. Nevertheless there is a solution to send images without losing quality And as in WhatsApp, Telegram also allows you to take advantage of this functionality.

Full quality photos

When you send photos through the Telegram application, the platform automatically compresses them to save storage space and, incidentally, to avoid spending so much data during sending and receiving. This however can be avoided by following these steps.

It is about taking advantage of a little trick so that when sending a photograph it does not lose quality. We are going to send the original photo with its full size and without losing quality and for that we have to send it as a file or using the gallery but using the “Clip” function.

The first thing you have to do is open a chat with the person you want to send the message to and once inside click on the clip icon to access sharing options. A pop-up window will open with the shipping options and at that point we find three options.

We can click on the button “Archive” and in this way we will not send it as a normal photo to avoid compression and loss of quality. At that point it only remains to navigate in the file explorer to find and choose the image to share. If it is from the camera it usually appears in the directory “DCIM” internal memory, while if it is a photo it may appear in the folder “Pictures”.

The downside is that here you may not have a preview of the photo, so you must have it well located so as not to send an incorrect image. Once selected you will only have to choose the Send option.

But is that also the option “Gallery” appears so that Telegram (and clarifies it below), allows you to send images without losing quality and without applying compression. We just have to choose the desired image and press send.

And as a third method (up here in the photos), there is another way to send the images without compression. Just touch the clip icon and choose the images we want to send from the thumbnails. At that point we have to click on the icon with the three dots that is in the corner of the tab and choose “Send without compression”.