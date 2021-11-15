WhatsApp instant messaging is one of the most used and preferred worldwide. This application offers you ways to share your contact using the QR code. In this article we will focus on explaining where to find your code on various devices, the ways to scan and share it. So do not turn away from reading.

Where can I find my QR code and linked WhatsApp devices?

The QR code is represented by an image that includes information about your WhatsApp contact in the form of a code. When being scanned you can add a contact using that QR code. If you want know where to find your WhatsApp QR code on your device, see below.

From settings in Android

You enter WhatsApp and click on the three dots and then click on Settings. And in that window you must click on the icon in the upper right corner. AND you can view your QR code that you can use for other contacts to add you. In addition, from this same window you can share your QR by clicking on the share icon and choose the option you prefer

In configuration with iPhone

From an iPhone device, the procedure is simpler. You enter the WhatsApp application, click on Settings, then on the QR Code icon and there you will see the code. On more advanced iPhone models you can locate it just by pressing and holding the WhatsApp icon on the main screen and then My QR code.

How can I scan my WhatsApp QR code?

As the QR code includes information about your contact that you can share with people you know and family members to add them and send and read messages with WhatsApp. Something interesting is that the WhatsApp service provides different options to scan your QR code.

Scan from gallery

You open WhatsApp, click on the three dots or Settings, click on the QR code icon and click on Scan Code. Then, click on the gallery icon, choose the WhatsApp QR code from your gallery, finally click on Ok and Add.

You enter the WhatsApp application and click on New chat, you go to the QR icon next to the new contact and click on Scan code, and on Add.

Use WhatsApp Camera Scan

Once you have entered the WhatsApp application, click on the camera icon and then you choose the image of the QR code to scan. Later, click on Add. On the other hand, you can also scan the WhatsApp web QR code with the front camera if you like.

Scan directly from a WhatsApp chat

Now, if the procedure will be done directly from a chat, you carry out these steps: You enter WhatsApp, you place yourself in a chat either individual or in a group. You click on the camera icon and choose the image with the QR code to proceed to scan. Finally, click on Add.

What should I do to share my WhatsApp QR code with someone else?

If you want to share your WhatsApp QR code, proceed as indicated: Enter WhatsApp, click on Settings, you click the qr code icon and press the Share icon, you can choose the way to share it. If it is in the WhatsApp application, choose a contact, then click on the green arrow, and click on Send.

What is the best method to reset my WhatsApp code?

If for any reason you want to create a new QR code, you must disable the old one to create the new one. OR you can also reset your code. How? As shown below:

Using iPhone

You open the whatsapp application, click on Settings and then on the QR Code icon, choose the Reset QR code option, confirm the action by clicking on Reset and finally on Ok.

With Android

On an Android device. You enter WhatsApp, you go to the three points of More options, then in Settings, click on the QR icon, click on more options, then on Reset QR and then click on Ok.