The world of technology does not stop turning and giving way to new software designs that are increasingly advanced and repowered for facilitate your access to information on the web. In addition, it allows the storage of data and system codes that are generated on the web, and thus be able to decrypt and use your files without problems.

Performing a quick search implies using a browser capable of guaranteeing access to the information without wasting so much time. With GitHub you can get that facility. That is why in this article, we discuss how to perform a search using usernames, the most searched usernames on Kodi, and how to install an add-on. You know, don’t turn away from reading.

What are the most searched GitHub usernames on Kodi?

Millions of people access the web daily and in each search they carry out, codes are generated that the search engines encode and decipher so that they can have access to the information they want. One of those portals that are used is GitHub, which is very useful because it allows you to create a backup copy of your site on the web. You can even create a repository on GitHub Desktop too.

Now, when you enter GitHub, it is often difficult to have the information you are looking for, but fortunately you can use the GitHub usernames for Kodi, which will facilitate the search process. The most searched GitHub users on Kodi are: Kodibae, gaiaorigin, nemesis668, blamo fork repository, Aragon Live, Army strem repository, TVADDONS repository, Maverik repository, Skynet. With these users you will be able to search and proceed to install the plugins for GitHub.

What should you know before searching by GitHub username on Kodi?

It is very important that you consider several aspects before searching by GitBuh username and especially if you are a beginner when using the Git browser for Kodi. For that reason we indicate what you should know so that you can use user names and perform a successful search. But we also recommend you enter the GitHub website and have more information.

How to install the Git browser for Kodi?

Once the TVADDONS repository is installed, you go to the Kodi home page and click on Accessories. Then you click on the box button and choose the option Install from zip file. Locate the added source, click on it and click on Start here. You click on the file in that folder to install Indigo. Then you go to Indigo and choose Plugin Installer.

How are repositories found on Kodi using GitHub usernames?

Usernames will make it easy to find repositories on Kodi. So you won’t have to spend so much time browsing to get a specific one among the thousands that are hosted in the browser. But we will teach you how you can save already searched repositories in Kodi. Also remember that you can update kodi to the latest version on your PC and not miss the news of this browser.

What to do to save already searched repositories on Kodi?

Kodi has its own browser, from there you can easily search the repositories. You can save the names of users that you have entered and used in previous situations, by doing so these will be saved automatically so you will not have to guess remembering what the name is to use it again. If not, that by using it once you can easily use it by entering the search bar, you will be able to see all that have been stored.

We will show you the steps you must take to install a repository or add-on from the browser for Kodi. First you go to the Plugins screen and click on Git browser. In the GitBuh search bar you type the username and click OK. Then, the list of repositories associated with the search will be displayed, which you must click on the one you want to install and click on the Install option.

Later you press on Reboot and the repository installation will complete. You can choose to install the repository or individually the add-ons by just clicking on the desired option. It is also important that you know how the Kodi repositories work and how they are installed safely and quickly.