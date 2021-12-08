You can now program the self-destruction of full WhatsApp chats in 24 hours, a week or 90 days. We tell you how to do it.

The app of WhatsApp began to deploy the new function to program the self-destruction of conversations with three times to choose from and will be available in iOS and Android. So you just need to be ready to find out how the new feature works.

Self-destructing full chats in WhatsApp it is an improvement between the options of temporary messages. With that, WhatsApp gives users the ability to decide how long conversations will remain visible for your contacts.

How to configure the self-destruction of WhatsApp chats

With the new options, WhatsApp chats will be automatically deleted after the configured period of time: 24 hours, a week or 90 days; after that they will cease to exist.

When activating self-destruction, all new chats will be configured to disappear after the time period chosen by the user has elapsed. This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of the previous chats, WhatsApp notes.

Also if you activate the default temporary messages, WhatsApp will show a notification to the chat participants so that at all times they know what the selected configuration is.

“In this way, it is clear that your choice applies to all your conversations in WhatsApp from that moment on and that is not something personal with anyone. Of course, if you need a particular conversation to be saved, it is very easy to reverse the configuration of a specific chat, “he said. WhatsApp in the statement.

To schedule the self-destruction of WhatsApp chats In 24 hours, a week or 90 days you just have to go to Settings, then to “Default duration” and choose the time period for the self-destruction to take place.